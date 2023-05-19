PS Plus is a subscription service from Sony for its PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 console owners. Under the service, the company provides players with a selection of free games every single month. Apart from this, the service also enables online gameplay for the consoles. PlayStation Plus subscribers also get special discounts on games.

PlayStation Plus subscribers are facing a glitch lately. Some users have reported an alert, which says, "The game will expire in 15 minutes". The glitch is forcing gamers to return to home screen after every 15 minutes.

The glitch is not impacting the progress of the game and users can return to the game and continue playing but the cycle repeats and their gameplay will be interrupted approximately four times every hour.

Users facing the issue are reporting about it on forums like Reddit, ResetEra and NeoGAF and as per their experience the problem appears to happen with any in the PlayStation Plus catalogue. However, the extent of the problem is still unknow.

Sony is yet to acknowledge the issue publicly and the glitch has no known fixes but here are some tips that you can try.

Tips to fix PlayStation Plus “The game will expire in 15 minutes” error

Restore Licenses on PS4

Step 1: Go to Settings.

Step 2: Select Account Management.

Step 3: Click Restore Licenses.

Step 5: Select Restore.

Restore Licenses on PS5

Step 1: Go to Settings.

Step 2: Select Users and Accounts.

Step 3: Click Other.

Step 4: Click Restore Licenses.

Step 5: Select Restore.

Reboot your system

The glitch can be due to a server-side issue. Rebooting your system might help.

For the unaware, PlayStation Plus is a subscription-based service from Sony PlayStation that allows gamers to enjoy various benefits, such as online multiplayer, cloud storage, monthly games, exclusive discounts, and more. However, the features and games you get depend on your subscription tier. PlayStation Plus now has three membership plans with tiered pricing and features: Essential, Extra, and Deluxe.

Sony PlayStation Showcase

Meanwhile, Sony has announced the date of its next PlayStation Showcase. The PlayStation Showcase 2023 is scheduled for May 24 and it will be streamed live on YouTube and Twitch at 1 PM PDT (roughly 1:30 AM IST).

The show will last a little more than an hour and feature PS5 and PS VR2 games, according to Sony. It will reveal the progress of top studios worldwide. Sony will present some of its own games as well as some from other companies.

The exact games are not confirmed, but some speculate that it might include a sneak peek of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is not out yet. It could be one of Sony’s biggest games to come out later this year. It is expected to launch this fall, according to the plan.

If you are a fan of this Spider story, you might want to check out the online comic that comes before it.