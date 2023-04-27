PlayStation Plus free games for May 2023 announced: Check list here

Sony has announced a list of games that will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers for free in the month of May. The May lineup for PlayStation Plus subscribers includes popular games such as GRID Legends, Chivalry 2 and Descenders. Sony says that these games will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on the company’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 gaming consoles from May 2 to June 6. Also Read - Sony introduces Accessibility Tags for PlayStation 5 consoles

Furthermore, the company said that PlayStation Plus subscribers have until May 1, 2023, to add Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron to their game library. Post the mentioned date, these games will no longer be available to the PlayStation Plus subscribers.

So, here is everything you need to know about the free games coming to know about the free games coming to PS5 and PS4 gaming consoles next month.

Free games coming to PS5 and PS4 in May 2023

Grid Legends

This game will be available on both PS4 and PS5 gaming consoles. Grid Legends is a high-stakes driving experience game that revolves around motorsports. The game includes face fierce personalities, paddock politics, on-track drama and Ravenwest Motorsport, all in a fly-on-the-wall documentary format.

“Take the spotlight in an engrossing racing story, brought to life by a world-class cast including Ncuti Gatwa in a ground-breaking extended reality production,” Sony wrote in a blog post.

Chivalry 2

This game too will be available on both PS4 and PS5 gaming consoles. The game is based in the medieval time period. In the game players experience large-scale conflicts in sprawling medieval environments ranging from tournament grounds to full-scale castle sieges. The game is divided into four classes and 12 subclasses, each of which has their own unique weapons and abilities. It is worth noting that the PS5 version runs in 4K at 60fps.

Descenders

This game is available only on PS4 gaming console. It’s a fast-paced extreme downhill biking game that requires knowledge of physics systems in order to control every subtle movement of the rider. Players can take on different jumps, slopes and hillbombs every time they play with procedurally generated levels. “Earn special mutators each time you play, and work out which abilities work best for your riding style and earn new bikes and threads as you build your online Rep system,” the company added.