PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue March 2026: Full list of new games

Sony has confirmed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue lineup for March. The new titles will be available starting March 17 for subscribers of PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tiers. The lineup was reported earlier in leaks and has now been officially confirmed. The catalogue will add several new titles across different genres this month. Also Read: PS Plus March Game Catalogue leak: Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 and more

Games joining the catalogue

The March update includes Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Persona 5 Royal, EA Sports Madden NFL 26, Blasphemous 2, Metal Eden, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, and Astroneer. Also Read: Xbox Project Helix may be Microsoft’s most expensive console yet, could cost over $1,000

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is one of the bigger additions this month. The third-person action game places players in the role of a Space Marine soldier fighting large enemy swarms. The game includes both solo play and cooperative missions. Also Read: Sony PS5 Pro could finally launch in India after long delay: What we know

Another well-known title joining the catalogue is Persona 5 Royal. This is the expanded version of the original Persona 5 RPG and adds new story content, characters, and locations. Players control a group of high school students who explore dungeons and fight enemies using abilities known as Personas.

Other titles in the lineup

Sports fans will see EA Sports Madden NFL 26 added to the catalogue as well. The game focuses on American football and includes official teams and players from the NFL.

Blasphemous 2 is another addition this month. It continues the side-scrolling action style of the first game and follows the character known as the Penitent One through a new world filled with enemies and bosses.

Metal Eden is a first-person shooter set in a futuristic environment, while The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria takes players to the underground kingdom of Moria, where they gather resources and build equipment. Astroneer rounds out the list with a sandbox exploration experience set across different planets.

Classic game for Premium tier

For PlayStation Plus Premium members, Tekken: Dark Resurrection will be added as part of the Classics catalogue. The fighting title originally released in arcades and later came to consoles with additional characters and modes.

All of these titles will be available in the Game Catalogue starting March 17, as confirmed by Sony in its official announcement.