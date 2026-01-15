PlayStation Plus Game Catalog For January Revealed: Resident Evil Village And More Added

Sony has announced the January update for the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. New games will be available to Extra and Premium members starting January 20. The list includes a mix of older releases and newer titles across different genres. Resident Evil Village is the main addition this month. Also Read: PS Plus Game Catalogue January Lineup Leaked: Resident Evil Village, Like A Dragon Tipped

Resident Evil Village Joins The Catalog

Resident Evil Village arrives on PlayStation Plus for both PS4 and PS5 players. The game continues Ethan Winters' story, set a few years after the events of Resident Evil 7. In Resident Evil Village, Ethan's attempt to live a normal life does not last long. He finds himself in a remote village where things go wrong very quickly. The area is filled with unfamiliar people and constant danger, which shapes the story.

Players move through different locations, collect items, and manage limited resources as they progress. The village links the experience together, with new areas opening up while threats remain throughout.

Like A Dragon and Expeditions Expand the Lineup

Another major addition this month is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which brings the series to new locations. The game moves between Honolulu and Tokyo, following Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu. It continues the series’ turn-based combat style while mixing in plenty of side activities and story-driven moments.

Also joining the catalog is Expeditions: A MudRunner Game. This title focuses on exploration rather than speed, placing players in challenging environments where they drive specialised vehicles, complete research tasks, and navigate difficult terrain. It supports solo play as well as co-op.

Horror, Indie, and Puzzle Titles Added

The January update also includes A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, a single-player experience inspired by the film series. Other additions include Darkest Dungeon II, The Exit 8, Art of Rally, and A Little to the Left.

PlayStation Plus Premium Classic

For Premium subscribers, Ridge Racer joins the classics lineup. The original PlayStation racer comes with modern features like rewind, quick save, and visual enhancements. All games in the January Game Catalog update will be available to play from January 20.