PlayStation consoles set to get What the Golf game later this year

What the Golf, a popular and unconventional sports game, is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 later this year. The game is already available on Apple Arcade, Nintendo Switch and PC.

It features a variety of creative levels that challenge the players to hit different objects into holes using golf mechanics. The PlayStation version of the game will also include haptic feedback for the DualSense controller, making the experience more immersive and fun.

What the Golf is not a typical golf simulator as the game constantly changes the rules and scenarios, making each level a surprise and a challenge. Some levels take players to outer space, while others turn the golf ball into an office chair, a cat or even a planet.

The game also has a multiplayer mode where players can compete with their friends in golf-adjacent minigames.

The PlayStation version of What the Golf will include all the current updates, such as the Among Us crossover that adds 35 new levels inspired by the popular social deduction game.

The update also features a new overworld where players can explore and find secrets. The Among Us update is already available on Apple Arcade and PC and will launch on Nintendo Switch on August 3.

In addition to this, the developer Triband has announced that they will release seasonal updates for What the Golf over the next year. These updates will add new stages and other surprises based on holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day. The updates will be free for all versions of the game, including PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The game is expected to launch on PlayStation consoles later this year, but no exact date has been revealed yet.

Meanwhile, Sony has announced a major update for its PlayStation 5 gaming console. This update will bring a host of new accessibility features to Sony’s gaming console including a host of audio enhancements and UI improvements too.

Sony has said that these new features are being rolled out as a new PS5 system software beta to the invited participants in select countries, which includes the US, Canada, Japan, the UK, Germany and France.

The company has also said that some of the features in the beta may change or be removed before the final version. It has also promised that all these features will be released to PS5 users worldwide later this year.

With this update, PS5 users will be able to assign a second controller to one account as an assist controller and use two controllers to operate their gaming consoles as if they were using a single controller.