Naughty Dog has given a glimpse of its upcoming The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered game in a new trailer. The trailer not only showcases the graphical improvements, but also reveals the new playable mode in the game called Lost Levels or No Return. It’s a survival mode that lets players play as long they can survive the zombies.

No, it’s not a multiplayer mode, but rather a single-player one that will have random enemies and boss battles. The mode will allow you to use new weapons and upgrade them. You can fight enemies in different locations such as the hospital basement, forest, hardware store, and others.

The trailer showcases that you’ll be able to play as Ellie, Joel, and Abby. You can also unlock new characters that you haven’t played before such as Dina, Tommy, Jesse, Lev, Yara, Manny, and Mel. Depending on the character you choose to play, it will be assisted by some other character, helping you repel enemies.

If all that sounds, interesting, then can watch the trailer to know more. However, do note that the trailer may spoil you some gameplay, so if you want to go all in as an explorer, then just play the game when it comes out.

As for the release, you’ll be able to play the game only next month. The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered – No Return Mode releases on January 19 for PlayStation 5. Those who have the original version of the game will be able to upgrade to this one for a $10 fee (that’s roughly Rs 800).