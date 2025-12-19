PlayStation India Holiday Sale Announced: Big Discounts On PS5 Accessories And Games

PlayStation India today announced its Holiday Sale, which includes limited-time price cuts on PS5 accessories along with select PS5 and PS4 titles. The sale will run from December 23, 2025 to January 5, 2026, and will be available across both online and offline authorised retailers in India. Also Read: New OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, JioHotstar, Sony LIV & More

The Holiday Sale covers major platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and Zepto, along with offline stores including Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Sony Center, and other authorised retail outlets.

PS5 Accessories Deals

As part of the sale, several PS5 accessories are seeing notable price cuts. The standard DualSense wireless controller is available with a discount of Rs 1,500 across multiple colour options. Depending on the variant, prices start from Rs 4,490. Special editions such as Metallic Blue, Metallic Red, Silver, and Chroma variants are also discounted, with prices starting at Rs 5,349.

The DualSense Edge wireless controller is priced at Rs 15,990, down from Rs 18,990. Sony’s PS VR2 headset receives one of the biggest discounts in the sale, now available for Rs 34,999, reduced by Rs 10,000.

Audio accessories are also part of the offer. The Pulse Elite wireless headset is priced at Rs 10,990, while the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds see a steep price cut, now selling for Rs 9,990. The PlayStation Portal remote player is available at Rs 16,990 during the sale period.

PS5 Game Discounts

The Holiday Sale also includes discounts on several first-party and popular PS5 titles. Games like Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, Gran Turismo 7, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart are priced at Rs 2,599 each.

Other notable deals include Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and Death Stranding Director’s Cut, all available for Rs 1,599. The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is priced at Rs 2,099, while Astro Bot, Stellar Blade, and Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition are also part of the discounted lineup.

The offers are valid only for the sale duration and may vary depending on stock availability at individual retailers.