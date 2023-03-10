comscore Naughty Dog reveals The Last of Us Part I PC system requirements
News

The Last of Us Part I PC System requirements and features revealed

Gaming

After the PlayStation 5 success, The Last of Us Part I is arriving on PC later this month. Here's the hardware you need to play the game.

Highlights

  • Naughty Dog reveals The Last of Us Part I PC system requirements.
  • The Last of Us Part I will require RTX 2070 Super to get 60fps on 1080p highest preset.
  • The Last of Us Part I will release on March 28 on Steam and Epic Games store.
The Last of Us Part I

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part I was a huge success for the PlayStation 5 console last year. Following its success, the PC version of the game is releasing on March 28.

Weeks ahead of its launch, the game company has revealed the system requirements and features of the title for the upcoming PC port. Let’s take a look at the details.

The Last of Us Part I PC features

Naughty Dog is said to have optimized the game for PC with PC-centric quality-of-life enhancements. The PC version will get the now standard, Nvidia DLSS Super-resolution and AMD FSR 2.2 support.

The Last of Us Part I

The game will include adjustable texture quality, shadows, reflections, ambient occlusions, and more. It will have VSynce and frame rate cap options in Settings.

Furthermore, the game will be optimized to run on ultra-wide monitors for both 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios. It will have 3D audio and DualSence controller support through wired connections. The older DualShock 4 controller and other gamepads will also be able to be used to get haptic feedback from the game, allowing you to feel the rumbling of tanks and the impact of battle.

The Last of Us Part I PC System requirements

The Last of Us Part I appears to be fairly optimized for PC, but it will still require something like an RTX 2070 Super to get you 60fps at 1080p on the highest preset. Also, to play on the highest preset at 4K resolution, Naughty Dog recommends RTX 4080.

The Last of Us Part I

Minimum 

CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 1500X, Intel Core i7-4770K

GPU – AMD Radeon 470 4GB, Nvidia GTX 970 4GB/GTX 1050 Ti 4GB

RAM – 16GB

OS – Windows 10 64-Bit Version 1909 or Newer

Storage – 100GB SSD

Settings – 720p 30fps, Low Preset settings

Recommended 

CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel Core i7-8700

GPU – AMD Radeon RX 5800 XT 8GB, AMD Radeon RX 6600XT 8GB, Nvidia RTX 2070 Super 8GB/RTX 3060 8GB

RAM – 16GB

OS – Windows 10 64-Bit Version 1909 or Newer

Storage – 100GB SSD

Settings – 1080p 60fps, High Preset settings

Performance

CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, Intel Core i7-9700K

GPU – AMD Radeon 6750XT, Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti

RAM – 32GB

OS – Windows 10 64-Bit Version 1909 or Newer

Storage – 100GB SSD

Settings – 2K 60fps, High Preset settings

Ultra

CPU – AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, Intel Core i5-12600K

GPU – AMD RX 7900XT (FSR Quality), Nvidia RTX 4080

RAM – 32GB

OS – Windows 10 64-Bit Version 1909 or Newer

Storage – 100GB SSD

Settings – 4K 60fps, Ultra Preset settings

  • Published Date: March 10, 2023 9:45 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Redmi K60 Ultra key specifications leaked, launch date unclear

Spotify announces revamped app with a hint of TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube

itel launches A60 smartphone with 5000mAh battery at Rs 5,999: Details here

Spotify app in India to soon get Discover Mode

Apple s 5G may be made by TSMC, likely to arrive in 2024 iPhone models

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Realme may not launch a foldable phone, but a Flip may be considered: Interview

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone
Users of WhatsApp may be able to

Tech Updates/ launch

Users of WhatsApp may be able to "Mute Calls" Unknown Phone numbers
Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging

Tech Updates/ launch

Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging
Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays