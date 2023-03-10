Naughty Dog reveals The Last of Us Part I PC system requirements.

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part I was a huge success for the PlayStation 5 console last year. Following its success, the PC version of the game is releasing on March 28.

Weeks ahead of its launch, the game company has revealed the system requirements and features of the title for the upcoming PC port. Let’s take a look at the details.

The Last of Us Part I PC features

Naughty Dog is said to have optimized the game for PC with PC-centric quality-of-life enhancements. The PC version will get the now standard, Nvidia DLSS Super-resolution and AMD FSR 2.2 support.

The game will include adjustable texture quality, shadows, reflections, ambient occlusions, and more. It will have VSynce and frame rate cap options in Settings.

Furthermore, the game will be optimized to run on ultra-wide monitors for both 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios. It will have 3D audio and DualSence controller support through wired connections. The older DualShock 4 controller and other gamepads will also be able to be used to get haptic feedback from the game, allowing you to feel the rumbling of tanks and the impact of battle.

The Last of Us Part I PC System requirements

The Last of Us Part I appears to be fairly optimized for PC, but it will still require something like an RTX 2070 Super to get you 60fps at 1080p on the highest preset. Also, to play on the highest preset at 4K resolution, Naughty Dog recommends RTX 4080.

Minimum

CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 1500X, Intel Core i7-4770K

GPU – AMD Radeon 470 4GB, Nvidia GTX 970 4GB/GTX 1050 Ti 4GB

RAM – 16GB

OS – Windows 10 64-Bit Version 1909 or Newer

Storage – 100GB SSD

Settings – 720p 30fps, Low Preset settings

Recommended

CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel Core i7-8700

GPU – AMD Radeon RX 5800 XT 8GB, AMD Radeon RX 6600XT 8GB, Nvidia RTX 2070 Super 8GB/RTX 3060 8GB

RAM – 16GB

OS – Windows 10 64-Bit Version 1909 or Newer

Storage – 100GB SSD

Settings – 1080p 60fps, High Preset settings

Performance

CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, Intel Core i7-9700K

GPU – AMD Radeon 6750XT, Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti

RAM – 32GB

OS – Windows 10 64-Bit Version 1909 or Newer

Storage – 100GB SSD

Settings – 2K 60fps, High Preset settings

Ultra

CPU – AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, Intel Core i5-12600K

GPU – AMD RX 7900XT (FSR Quality), Nvidia RTX 4080

RAM – 32GB

OS – Windows 10 64-Bit Version 1909 or Newer

Storage – 100GB SSD

Settings – 4K 60fps, Ultra Preset settings