Microsoft launches Minecraft Legends globally: Check details

Microsoft and Mojang Studios today launched a new version of the classic Minecraft dubbed as ‘Minecraft Legends’. The game which was first announced at Xbox’s Developer Direct back in January this year and it is radically different from the Minecraft Bedrock Edition that has is already available to players around the globe. Also Read - Asus Vivobook 16 review: Ideal companion for working professionals

In Minecraft Legends, gamers will ‘play as the hero’. “You might think that means you’ll be doing all the fighting, but actually: you’ll be doing all the leading,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post. In the game, players will have to summon new friends and lead them in battle to defeat the rampaging piglins. Gamers will also have to defend villages, destroy piglin bases, and more to push back the piglins’ Nether corruption. Microsoft says that different allies have different strengths and weaknesses, which when used wisely will give gamers an edge in battle. Also Read - Asus launches ExpertBook B1402, B1502 business laptops in India: Check price, specs, availability

“In true Minecraft fashion, you must also make sure that you don’t run out of resources, so that you can keep spawning allies and building defensive or offensive structures,” Microsoft wrote adding that users will get to experience a new Overworld each time they play through the campaign as every playthrough generates a unique map. Also Read - Elon Musk declares a war on Microsoft, Google; plans to launch ChatGPT rival soon

Minecraft Legends features

Gaming Modes

Minecraft Legends has three gaming modes. First is the ‘Campaign Mode’, which is where players can experience the game’s true story. In this mode, gamers will have fight to save the Overworld solo or in co-op with up to three friends. The second is the ‘Co-op Mode’, in which users share the same resources with the other players, but each player has their own allays to gather and build with.

The third is the ‘PvP Mode’, wherein gamers get to face their friends in intense matches. In public matchmade games, gamers will be split into two teams of four players. “You need to protect your base while coming up with devious plans on how to destroy your enemy’s! Whichever team is the first to destroy the other’s base wins,” the company explained.

Lost Legends

Lost Legends is another way to experience Minecraft Legends. This can be accessed only after users have completed the campaign. Microsoft says that Lost Legends are essentially monthly challenges that player will be able to download at no extra cost to test their skills in unique scenarios. Just like the main game, players can play there with up to three friends in co-op mode. Upon winning, they will receive that month’s exclusive cosmetic reward.

Furthermore, Microsoft says that the first Lost Legend is available now.

Minecraft Legends editions

Minecraft Legends is available two editions — the Standard Edition of Minecraft Legends is priced at $39.99 (Rs 3,283 approx.) while the Deluxe Edition is priced at $49.99 (Rs 4,104 approx.). The Deluxe Edition of the game includes the Deluxe Skin pack, which in turn includes one hero skin and four mount skins, plus an additional mount skin when it becomes available post launch. Players can purchase the Deluxe Skin Pack separately for $14.99(Rs 1,231 approx.).

Minecraft Legends availability

Minecraft Legends is available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Steam, Windows 11, Windows 10, PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. It is also available on select Samsung Smart TVs in the Gaming Hub.