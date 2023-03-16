comscore Microsoft brings Minecraft to Chromebooks, but there’s a catch
Almost a month after Microsoft announced the trial version of Minecraft on Chromebooks, it has released a more formal version of the game to select users. Here are all the details.

  • Microsoft is bringing Minecraft: Bedrock Edition to Chromebooks.
  • It is available to select users at the moment.
  • Minecraft: Bedrock Edition costs $6.99 for the Android version.
Microsoft-owned Mojang Studios released a trial version of Minecraft to select users last month. Now, after nearly a month of trials and debugging, the company is releasing a more formal version of the game to users. Mojang Studios today announced that it is releasing an early access version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on Chromebook to select users across the globe. Also Read - Windows hacks: How to turn on DND mode in Windows 11, Windows 10

Unlike the trial of the game that gave players access to 90-minutes of the game in survival mode, the early access version of the Minecraft Bedrock Edition on Chromebooks features cross-device play with friends, access to Minecraft Marketplace, and the ability to play on Realms. Also Read - Microsoft-backed OpenAI starts rolling out its AI chatbot GPT-4

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on Chromebooks minimum requirements

However, there is a caveat. The early access version of the Minecraft Bedrock Edition is not available to all Chromebook users during the early access period. The company has shared a set of minimum requirements for Chromebook users in order to be eligible to get access to the game. Also Read - Microsoft’s flagship developer conference ‘Build’ in May, to focus on AI

Here are the early access requirements to get Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on Chromebook:

— Operating System: ChromeOS 111

— System Architecture: 64-bit (x86_64, arm64-v8a)

— Processor: Intel Celeron N4500, Intel i3-7130U, Mediatek MT8183, Qualcomm SC7180 or better

— Memory: 4 GB RAM

— Storage: Minimum of 1 GB game installation, maps, and other files

Microsoft has also clarified that users’ existing worlds will not transfer and that they will have to create a new world when playing Minecraft for Chromebook. Additionally, the company has confirmed that a previous purchase of Minecraft will not transfer over to Chromebook. Users will have to purchase this version through the Google Play Store separately. Additionally, they will need a Microsoft Account to play Minecraft on Chromebook.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on Chromebooks pricing

That said, the early access version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is not available for free on Chromebooks. Instead, the company is offering three ways to purchase it. Here are the details:

— Chromebook + Android bundle costs $19.99 (Rs 1,653 approx.). This version includes both the Chromebook and Android version of Minecraft.

— Android version of the game costs $6.99 (Rs 578 approx.). This version includes the Android version of Minecraft.

— Upgrade version costs $13.00 (Rs 1,075 approx.). This is the price that interested people will have to pay if they are buying the Android version and want to upgrade to the Chromebook version of the game.

Minecraft official launch date on Chromebook

Mojang Studios says that it doesn’t have a confirmed release date for the full version of Minecraft for Chromebook yet. However, when the complete version of the game becomes available on Chromebooks, users will be able to cross-play Minecraft: Bedrock Edition from their Chromebooks with friends on any device. “Share a camel ride with a companion, leave cryptic notes on hanging signs, or even go on a group hunt for sniffer eggs – the choice is yours. Join the excitement for the Trails and Tails update and get ready to go on a journey of your own,” the company wrote on its blog post.

