In a recent development, Microsoft’s online store has started offering spare parts for Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller and regular Xbox Wireless Controller. The spare parts include boards, sticks, buttons, and covers, allowing gamers to repair their controllers themselves in case of issues such as broken shoulder buttons or stick drift.

This move by Microsoft promotes sustainability and cost-effectiveness for gamers, as they can now repair their controllers instead of buying new ones that can cost up to $179.99 (Rs 15,000 approximately). This not only saves them money but also reduces electronic waste and promotes a circular economy.

Gamers can purchase various spare parts if they need to repair their Elite Series 2 controller. The prices for these parts range from $23.99 (Rs 1,900 approximately) for a set of buttons to $59.99 (Rs 5,000 approximately) for a new PCBA and motor. The standard controller parts are more affordable, with prices ranging from $19.99 (Rs 1,700 approximately) for the top case to $34.99 (Rs 2,900 approximately) for the PCBA and vibration motor. The available colours for the top case and buttons are black and white, but there are no vibrant colours available.

Microsoft’s Xbox insider program lead, Brad Rossetti, recently posted on Twitter about the latest program updates. He said, “Xbox Users in North America – check out a new program we are supporting. We would love your feedback”.

Xbox Users in North America – check out a new program we are supporting. We would love your feedback https://t.co/anLnThXL6l — Brad Rossetti (@WorkWombatman) July 31, 2023

It is worth noting that these parts are available only in North America and Microsoft parts come with a one-year warranty. Additionally, Microsoft provides downloadable instructions and an official instructional video on YouTube that shows gamers how to repair their controllers.

While Sony has also provided repair kits for its $200 DualSense Edge controllers, it does not sell replacements for the other parts that Microsoft’s store now offers.

It’s now easier to repair Xbox controllers, but other devices, such as consoles, aren’t as simple to fix. The Xbox Series X|S consoles, for example, have internal SSDs that are encrypted by firmware to prevent piracy, so users can’t change them. Additionally, the design of the consoles makes it difficult to swap SSDs, although this could change in the future.

Microsoft is also taking steps toward being more environmentally conscious with the release of the Xbox Remix Special Edition wireless controller. This controller is made from recycled materials from old controllers, CDs, and car headlights, resulting in a unique and sustainable look for each device.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is redesigning the home screen experience of its Xbox app. Microsoft says that this redesign is based on the feedback from the players and it will be available in the Xbox app on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One gaming consoles.