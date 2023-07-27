Microsoft revamps Xbox home screen: Here’s what’s new

Microsoft is making major changes to its Xbox app. The company has announced that it is redesigning the home screen experience of its Xbox app. Microsoft says that this redesign is based on the feedback from the players and it will be available in the Xbox app on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One gaming consoles.

“Improving the Home Experience has been truly a Team Xbox effort —from engineers to designers to researchers and many more. We started by investing in infrastructure that would allow us to try different layouts of the page with different content for different situations and customers…Once we had a version that was ready to share, we started to roll it out to our Xbox Insiders,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

“Over the last 8 months since initial release, we’ve implemented changes to meet those requests and have a new Home that feels fresh, puts the focus on your games and apps, and creates space for beautiful backgrounds,” the company added.

So, what’s new in the Xbox app? A lot, apparently.

Here’s what’s new in the Xbox app

Microsoft says that it has redesigned the Xbox home screen such that it makes it easier for the players to go to their Library, the Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, Search, and Settings, all of which are now located at the top of their Home within a newly introduced a quick access menu. The company has also simplified the overall layout by putting the games that a user recently played and other content and apps towards the bottom of the screen.

The new screen also brings an option to change the home screen background to match the game that is being highlighted in the recently played list. Microsoft says that the redesigned home screen in the Xbox app also improves game discovery by introducing lists of games curated and personalised for specific user and that it allows them to customise their experience by pinning their favorite games, curated groups, and system groups such as Quick Resume to Home.

The list doesn’t end there. Microsoft says that the new Xbox home screen will help users find “what’s going on in your community through the updated Friends & Community Updates row” and that it will show users what media apps and content are available to them via a Watch & Listen spotlight and list of entertainment apps.

New Xbox app home screen availability

As far as availability is concerned, Microsoft says that at the moment, it is rolling the new Home experience out to a subset of all Xbox consoles. This means that some Xbox users will the update later than others. The company said that all users will get the updated Xbox home screen within a couple of weeks.