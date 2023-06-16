comscore
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 pre-orders live in India: Check price and launch date

Gaming

The much-awaited Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is now available for pre-orders in India.

Highlights

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 can now be pre-ordered in India.
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition is priced at Rs 4,999.
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition costs Rs 14,390.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 featured

Insomniac revealed the release date of the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 title. The game is launching in October but the pre-orders, as scheduled, have begun. The much-awaited PS5 exclusive title can now be pre-ordered online and offline at partner stores. Also Read - Sony testing cloud streaming for select PS5 games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 pre-orders, pricing, and release date

The new Spider-Man 2 game is up for pre-orders in India. It is currently listed on GamesTheShop and other retail stores. In India, two editions of the game are available – Standard Edition and Collector’s Edition. Also Read - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 finally gets a release date

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition – Rs 4,999
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition – Rs 14,390

Those who pre-order any version of Spider-Man 2 will receive an early unlock Archknight Suit for Peter with 3 additional color variants. Also Read - Sony announces PlayStation Plus games for June 2023: NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2, more

They will also get early unlock Shadow Spider Suit for Miles with 3 additional color variants. Furthermore, pre-order customers will get an early unlock Web Grabber gadget and 3 skill points.

The Collector’s Edition will come with a voucher for the Digital Deluxe Edition as well as a Steelbook case. The box will also include an extraordinary and high-quality 19-inch statue featuring Spider-Men battling fan-favorite Venom.

That said, the Collector’s Edition won’t have a physical disc but rather a voucher code for the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: What’s in the game

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be special since it will feature two playable characters. Players will be able to control Miles’ Spider-Man as well as Peter’s Spider-Man in his Venom suit.

This will be a sequel to the original Spider-Man released for PS4. However, this time around, only PS5 users will be able to play the game.

Sony released two trailers for the game and we get to see both Spider-Men in action. While we also see Kraven the Hunter, we also get to see the new abilities of both Spider-Men.

Miles Morales’ Spider-Man is all about speed. We will get to see his Web Wings/Wingsuit and also other abilities like Web Grabber, Thunder Burst, and Chain Lightning.

Both Peter Parker and Miles will be able to use Web Wings/Wingsuit. As per the trailer, Peter in the Venom suit looks more aggressive this time.

“Between Peter’s new Symbiote abilities and Miles’ newfound blue bioelectric powers, each Spider-Man has their own unique set of skills that can be upgraded via an all-new individual skills tree. Out heroes share technology and train together, too, so we also included a shared Skill Tree that offers parallel upgrades for both,” noted a blog post.

  • Published Date: June 16, 2023 11:16 AM IST
