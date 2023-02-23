Krafton launches Road to Valor: Empires: Check details

The Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) maker Krafton today launched a new game in India. Road to Valor: Empires is the successor to the Road to Valor: World War II that was launched in January 2019 and it involves players embarking on a quest to build armies and thrilling battles while commanding mythical guardians and troops. Also Read - Uber introduces a ride tracker on the iPhone lock screen

Krafton says that the player-vs-player Road to Valor: Empires is the first casual game for India by the company and that it is available for pre-registration in India starting today. Interested players can now pre-register to download the game from Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store. The game will be available to play on Android and iOS-powered devices in March 2023.

"We've been at work on a neat surprise for our beloved Indian audience and are excited to bring Road To Valor: Empires along with Indian nuances and local customizations. We're very excited to have worked with our talented studio, Dreamotion to bring in an authentic strategy experience in a casual format for Indians," Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn said on the occasion.

“With the addition of Indian rewards, new UI, and unique features, we hope players have a great time exploring the world of mythical and historical civilizations,” he added.

In addition to announcing the game, Krafton India also shared detailed information about its upcoming game.

Road to Valor: Empires features

So, here are some of the most noteworthy features of Krafton’s newly launched Road to Valor: Empires:

— It features support for both English and Hindi. Users also get a Hindi user interface in the game.

— It includes exclusive India-specific updates, such as the option to create custom rooms where users can host, spectate, and play together with fellow gamers.

— The game will include a new optional starter pack with exclusive rewards for Indian users starting at Rs 29.

— Gamers can choose characters from different mythologies such as Athena — Goddess of War, Odin — the King of Asgard, Caeser and Cyrus. Players can also select their guardians and experiment to see which characters and armies suit their playing style.

— Players can also choose different mythological beasts and gods from the myths of multiple cultures and pit them against their enemy’s army while they are vying for supremacy. “As you gradually progress, you unlock features, heroes, units and better upgrades to your troops,” Krafton says.