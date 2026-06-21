GTA 6 beta scam is spreading online: Here’s how gamers are being targeted

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) has been one of the most-awaited game releases in years, and scammers are now using that excitement to target players. Security researchers have warned that fake GTA 6 beta invitations are doing the rounds through emails and websites. They promise early access to the game, but the real purpose is to get users to hand over personal information or install malicious software. Some of these websites even look close enough to Rockstar Games’ official pages that it isn’t easy to tell the difference at first glance. Also Read: GTA 6 pre-orders date set for June 25, Rockstar confirms

Security company NordVPN has also warned that fraudsters are taking advantage of the long wait for GTA 6 by creating fake offers that appear genuine at first glance. Also Read: Microsoft reportedly considering Xbox spin-off: What it means for Fallout, Halo and The Elder Scrolls

How the GTA 6 scam works

Most of these scams begin with an email or a website claiming you’ve been selected to try GTA VI before its official release. The email or website usually claims you’ve been picked to play GTA 6 before everyone else. They ask you to play the game early, report bugs and help improve the final version. Also Read: Xbox Series X gets a translucent green limited edition model for Xbox's 25th anniversary

A few even display messages like “Help us build Vice City”, making it sound like Rockstar is inviting a small group of fans to test the game. Others promise exclusive beta keys for Xbox or PlayStation 5 players, while a few ask users to download files with names such as “GTA Mobile 6”, claiming they provide early access to the game.

According to The Guardian, citing NordVPN, there is currently no official GTA 6 beta testing program. That means any website or email claiming to offer one should be treated with caution.

What information scammers are after

Many of these fake websites ask users to enter details such as their name, address, date of birth, email address or Rockstar Games account credentials before they can supposedly access the beta.

Security researchers have also found cases where downloaded files contained malware capable of giving attackers remote access to a victim’s computer. That can allow scammers to access information stored on your device, including saved passwords, gaming accounts and even banking details.

Researchers have also spotted similar scams targeting PC and Android users, even though Rockstar Games hasn’t announced GTA 6 for either platform yet.

Speaking to The Guardian, Gerald Kasulis, Vice-President of Global Affairs at NordVPN, said scammers are now using AI to create emails and websites that look almost identical to official ones, making it much easier to fool unsuspecting users.

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How to stay safe

Ignore emails claiming to offer GTA 6 beta access.

Don’t download files or apps claiming to offer GTA 6 beta access.

Don’t enter your Rockstar Games login or personal details on websites you don’t trust.

Check GTA 6 announcements only through Rockstar Games or official stores like PlayStation Store and Xbox Marketplace.

Change your gaming account password immediately if you have entered it on a suspicious website.

Contact your bank immediately if you have shared financial details with a fake website.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 pre-orders will open on June 25, but the company has not announced any public beta program. If you come across websites or emails claiming otherwise, it is best to avoid them and wait for updates through official Rockstar Games channels.