PC gamers, there’s good news for you. A PlayStation-exclusive title is coming your way later this year. Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is reaching Windows as early as May. This is the game PC players have been waiting to play for long and Sony’s Nixxes studio is making it possible.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PC release date, price, offers

The Director’s Cut of the popular PS4 game will finally release on PC on May 16. The game will be available on the Epic Games Store and Steam. Interestingly, the game is already up for pre-purchase on these platforms. The game costs Rs 3,999 and has only a single version, so there’s no additional version of it for the PC.

Those who pre-purchase the title will get the following benefits.

– The game + Horse travel companion.

– Traveler’s Attire – fit for a seasoned warrior.

– Brockwen Armour dyes from Baku’s shop.

Additionally, Steam is offering some exclusive offers for those who pre-purchase the game and link their Steam account with their PlayStation Network. The exclusive benefits include an Archery Master’s Attire and Charm of Canine Recruitment.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PC

Sony’s Nixxes studio spent over five years making PC ports, and the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will be playable on PC as it is on PS5. This means you can also get haptic feedback similar to PS5 on PC using Sony’s Dual Sense controller.

The game will also have support for ultrawide monitors. It will be optimized for 21:9, 32:9, and even 48:9 screen resolutions. Sony confirmed that the PC version will also support triple monitor setups.

Since it is coming to PC, of course, there will be many tweaking including support for the latest performance-enhancing technologies. This includes NVIDIA’s DLSS 3 and AMD’s FSR 3 support offer better upscaling and frame generation options, as noted by the PlayStation blog. Furthermore, the game will also support NVIDIA DLAA and FSR 3 Native AA, depending on your PC hardware. Intel’s XeSS support will also be present.