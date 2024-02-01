Sony’s first State of Play of 2024 was packed with exciting announcements and trailers for upcoming PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR 2 games. The 40-minute livestream showcased some of the most anticipated titles of the year, as well as some surprises from legendary game creators.

One of the biggest reveals was the new project from Hideo Kojima, the mastermind behind Metal Gear and Death Stranding. Kojima announced that he is working on a new “next-generation action-espionage game” called PHYSINT, which will blur the lines between games and movies. He also gave an update on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, the sequel to his 2019 hit, which will feature a talking puppet and a cast of famous actors, including George Miller and Fatih Akin. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is slated for a 2025 release.

Another highlight of the event was the return of Silent Hill, the iconic horror franchise from Konami. Konami surprised fans with two Silent Hill games at the PlayStation Showcase. The first one, The Short Message, is a new and free experimental game that lets players explore the eerie town of Silent Hill. The game, which features Anita and Maya as the protagonists, was leaked last year, but officially revealed today with a trailer that confirmed the leak. The second game, Silent Hill 2, is a remake of the classic horror game by Bloober Team, the makers of The Medium. The remake, which was announced in 2022, showed some new gameplay footage, but no release date. However, fans can download and play The Short Message from the PlayStation Store.

Other games that were featured in the January 2024 State of Play include:

– Stellar Blade, the stunning action game from Korean developer ShiftUp, which was formerly known as Project Eve. The game follows Eve, a warrior who fights against monstrous creatures called Naytibas in a post-apocalyptic world. Stellar Blade will be released on April 26 for PS5.

– Sonic X Shadow Generations, the remastered version of the 2011 Sonic the Hedgehog game that combined 2D and 3D gameplay with two versions of Sonic. The game will also include Shadow the Hedgehog as a playable character and a new story mode. Sonic X Shadow Generations will arrive on PS4 and PS5 this fall.

– Dave the Diver, the beloved fishing game that lets players explore the depths of the ocean and catch various fish. The game will be coming to PS4 and PS5, and will also feature a crossover with Godzilla, the legendary kaiju, in April.

– Zenless Zone Zero, the new open-world RPG from Hoyoverse, the developer of Genshin Impact. The game will take players to a fantasy world where they can explore, fight, and craft. Zenless Zone Zero will be exclusive to PS5.

– Judas, the mysterious sci-fi game from Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games, the creators of BioShock. The game is a single-player narrative first-person shooter that will offer a rich and immersive story. Judas will be available on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X.

– Metro: Awakening, the VR sequel to Metro: Exodus, the post-apocalyptic shooter from Deep Silver and Vertigo Games. The game will bring players back to the wasteland of Russia, where they will face new dangers and challenges. Metro: Awakening will be compatible with PlayStation VR 2, which will launch later this year.

– Dragon’s Dogma 2, the medieval fantasy action game from Capcom, the makers of Monster Hunter and Resident Evil. The game will continue the saga of the Arisen, a chosen warrior who can command powerful allies called Pawns. Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be released on March 22 for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X.

– Rise of the Ronin, the samurai action game from Team Ninja, the developers of Nioh and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The game will be set in the late 19th-century Edo period of Japan, and will feature a dynamic open world, stealth mechanics, and brutal combat. Rise of the Ronin will be exclusive to PS5 and will come on March 22.

The State of Play was a showcase of the diverse and impressive lineup of games that Sony has prepared for its PlayStation fans in 2024 and beyond. With a mix of new IPs, remakes, sequels, and VR titles, there is something for everyone to look forward to.