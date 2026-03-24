Rockstar rolls out freebie in GTA 5 as GTA 6 launch nears

With the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI getting closer, Rockstar Games has rolled out a limited-time freebie in Grand Theft Auto V. Players in GTA Online can now claim a special vehicle without spending in-game currency, as part of what looks like a final set of rewards before the next title arrives. Also Read: GTA 6 price revealed by Take-Two CEO: Two protagonists and larger open world

Free car now available in GTA Online

Rockstar is offering the Coil Rocket Voltic for free in GTA Online for a short period. The offer is available until March 25, after which the vehicle will return to its regular in-game pricing. Also Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer just broke GTA 6’s BIGGEST record

The Coil Rocket Voltic is not a standard vehicle. It is an upgraded version of the original Voltic and comes with a rocket boost mounted at the back. Because of this design, the car is listed under the Warstock Cache & Carry website in the game, instead of the usual car dealership menus. Also Read: Marvel’s Wolverine to hit PS5 before GTA 6: Here’s the release date

How to claim the freebie

To claim the vehicle, players need to enter any GTA Online session and open the in-game phone. From there, they just need to open the Warstock Cache & Carry website and select the Coil Rocket Voltic, which is currently listed at $0.

Once claimed, the vehicle gets added to the player’s garage. Since it is categorised as a special vehicle, it requires a Vehicle Warehouse for storage. It also appears with a unique icon on the in-game map.

What to know before claiming

The Coil Rocket Voltic is quick and looks different from most cars in the game, but it does come with a few limitations. It cannot be used in standard races, so it is mostly limited to free roam and certain activities.

That said, the car can still hit speeds of over 200 km/h, thanks to the rocket boost at the back. Even with its restrictions, it is a fun addition for players who just want to try something different or add another unique vehicle to their collection.

Timed giveaway ahead of GTA 6

As noted in reports, this giveaway comes at a time when Rockstar is preparing for the release of GTA 6 later this year. The company has been offering periodic rewards in GTA Online, giving players more reasons to return to the game.

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GTA Online has been active for over a decade, and these limited-time offers appear to be part of the final stretch before the next version of the online experience arrives alongside GTA 6.