Crimson Desert now live on PC: Price in India, gameplay, and system requirements

Crimson Desert is now available on PC, alongside its release on consoles. The open-world action RPG went live on March 20, bringing one of the more talked-about titles of recent times to players. The game is available on PC via Steam. Since release, most of the attention has been around how large the game is and the kind of hardware it needs to run properly. Also Read: Death Stranding 2 now available on PC: Price, download size, and features

Gameplay and what to expect

Crimson Desert is an open-world game with exploration, combat, and a story that moves forward as you play. You travel across different regions, take on missions, and fight enemies in real time. Also Read: Sony expands PSSR upscaler support to more PS5 Pro games like Silent Hill f, Alan Wake 2

Combat is focused on close-range fighting and timing, instead of simple attacks. The game also includes things like weather changes and a day-night cycle. Also Read: Waiting for GTA 6? These Open World Games Are Worth Playing

The world keeps changing as you move around, with different events and characters in different areas. It is a single-player game, and the story opens up gradually.

Crimson Desert price in India, editions

On PC, the game comes in two editions:

Standard Edition: Rs 4,499

Deluxe Edition: Rs 5,129

The Deluxe version includes some extra in-game items like gear and cosmetics. Both versions are listed on Steam.

PC system requirements

Crimson Desert needs a fairly strong system, especially if you want to play at higher settings.

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X / Intel i5-8500

RAM: 16GB

GPU: AMD RX 5500 XT / NVIDIA GTX 1060

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150GB

Sound: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600 / Intel i5-11600K

RAM: 16GB

GPU: AMD RX 6700 XT / NVIDIA RTX 2080

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150GB

Sound: Windows Compatible Audio Device

An SSD is not mandatory but is likely to improve loading times and overall performance.

What players should keep in mind

Given the size of the game and its open-world design, having the right hardware will make a difference in how smoothly it runs. Systems that meet the recommended requirements should handle higher settings better, while minimum specs are likely to deliver playable performance at lower settings.

FAQs

Q1. On which platforms is Crimson Desert available?

Ans: Crimson Desert is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Q2. Can mid-range PCs run Crimson Desert?

Ans: Yes, but you may need to lower settings for smoother performance.

Q3. Does Crimson Desert offer a multiplayer gameplay?

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Ans: No. Crimson Desert is a single-player open-world game.