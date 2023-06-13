Following the successful launches of Resident Evil 4 remake and Street Fighter 6, Capcom held a showcase in June 2023 to reveal its upcoming projects. Also Read - Sony announces PlayStation Plus games for June 2023: NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2, more

Some of the games that were featured include Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective and Exoprimal, as well as two new announcements: Mega Man X DiVE Offline and the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy collection. Also Read - Sony announces Days of Play sale for PlayStation Plus members: Check top offers here

In case you missed the live stream, here are the highlights from the show. Also Read - PlayStation Showcase 2023: All the new games coming to PS4, PS5 PS VR2 this year

All announcements from the June 2023 Capcom Showcase

Mega Man X DiVE Offline

Capcom revealed a new Mega Man game at the showcase. It’s a standalone version of Mega Man X Dive, which is a mobile game where players can unlock and use various Mega Man X series characters in 2D action platformer levels.

This game can also be played without an internet connection. Mega Man X DiVE Offline will launch for iOS, Android, and PC later in 2023.

Pragmata

Pragmata, which was first shown at the June 2020 PlayStation Showcase, returned to this Capcom Showcase with a new trailer.

There is no launch date yet. However, it will arrive on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC when it does release.

Ghost Trick Phantom Detective

Capcom’s remaster of Nintendo DS adventure game Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective will come out on June 30. Before the release, this showcase showed a new trailer for the game. Capcom also launched a demo for the game on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

New Ace Attorney collection

Ace Attorney series is coming back, beginning with the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy collection that includes Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney- Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney— Spirit of Justice. It will launch for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in early 2024.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

The show ended with a new trailer for the sequel of Dragon Dogma, which has been a long time coming, as the first game launched in 2012. The sequel will be a old-fashioned single-player title but Capcom also says the new game will be four times the size of the original.

What else?