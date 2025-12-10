How To Check PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up: Simple Steps Explained

It’s officially recap season, and after music apps, streaming platforms, and photo services, it’s now PlayStation’s turn. Sony has started rolling out the PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up, giving players a personalised look at their gaming year – from most-played titles to total hours logged across PS4 and PS5. Also Read: PlayStation India Holiday Sale Announced: Big Discounts On PS5 Accessories And Games

If you’ve been waiting to see how many hours you spent in Ghost of Yōtei, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, or Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, your recap is now just a few clicks away. Here’s everything you need to know and how to check your Wrap-Up easily. Also Read: PlayStation Plus December Game Catalog Adds Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Wo Long, Skate Story: Full List Here

Is PlayStation Wrap-Up 2025 Live?

Yes. PlayStation officially made the 2025 Wrap-Up available on December 9, following its usual pattern of early-December releases. The recap will remain live until January 8, 2026, so you have plenty of time to view and share your stats. Also Read: PS Plus December Lineup Brings Five Free Games: Here’s Everything You Can Claim

Sony also confirmed that the Wrap-Up summary will keep updating until the end of the year, so if you’re still playing something obsessively in December, your final card may change. It’s worth checking back before the deadline.

Your Wrap-Up highlights all your key gaming moments from the year, including:

Most played games and total hours

Single-player vs. multiplayer time

Favourite genres

Trophy milestones

A personalised PlayStation Plus playlist

Insights on accessories like PS VR2 and PlayStation Portal

Your most-used DualSense controller design

At the end, you’ll also receive a shareable summary card and a glass-themed avatar reward for completing your recap.

How To Check Your PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up

If you are a PlayStation user, then checking your recap is quick and simple. Here are quick steps to check PlayStation 2025 Wrap Up:

Trending Now

Go to wrapup.playstation.com

Log in with your PlayStation account

Make sure you’re 18+ and have played at least 10 hours on PS4 or PS5 between Jan 1 – Dec 31, 2025

Once logged in, your personalised Wrap-Up will load automatically

Download or share your summary card directly from the page

If you don’t see your recap yet, it could be because you haven’t met the 10-hour minimum or your region’s rollout is still ongoing.