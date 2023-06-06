comscore
Amazon Prime Gaming free games for June 2023 announced: Check list here

Gaming

Amazon India has announced all the games that will be available to Prime Gaming subscribers for free in the month of June 2023. Check detailed list here.

  • Published: June 6, 2023 9:21 PM IST

  • Amazon Prime Gaming has announced free games for June 2023.
  • These games are available to all Amazon Prime subscribers.
  • The list includes Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition and Sengoku 2.
Amazon Prime has announced the list of free games that will be available to all Prime Gaming subscribers in the month of June. Games such as Sengoku 2 and Mutation Nation are already on Prime Gaming, while others will be added throughout the month. The free games include Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, Sengoku 2, Over Top, Autonauts and Roguebook among others. Also Read - Amazon is planning to offer free cell phone service to Prime subscribers in the US: Report

Amazon Prime members can claim exclusive content for FIFA 23, League of Legends, New World, and Rogue Company among others for a limited time at gaming.amazon.com. In addition to this, members can get new in-game loot and content drops for Divine Knockout, Realm Royale, World of Warcraft, Fall Guys and more.  Also Read - Indian govt's new tobacco warning for OTT platforms may face legal challenge from Netflix, Amazon, Disney

Prime Gaming members who are fans of World of Tanks can get the ‘Wings of Wrath’ drop until June 21. The drop is based on Warhammer 40,000 and has the ‘Wings of Wrath’ decal, the ‘Power of the Ninth’ decal, and the ‘A Drop of Courage’ medal. Also Read - Amazon introduces Echo Pop smart speaker in India: Check price, specs, features

Who is eligible to play these free games?

All the subscribers of Amazon Prime have access to Prime Gaming and can play these games for free. For those who are unaware, Amazon India has three Prime subscription plans in India. The monthly plan is priced at Rs 299, the yearly plan is offered at Rs 1,499 and the quarterly plan that lasts for three months is available for Rs 599.

Amazon Prime Gaming free games for June 2023

Here is the list of the games that will be available for free on Amazon Prime Gaming in the month of June:

  • Sengoku 2- Available
  • Mutation Nation- Available 
  • Soccer Brawl- June 8.
  • Over Top- June 8
  • The Super Spy- June 15 
  • Top Hunter- June 15
  • SteamWorld Dig 2- June 15
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition- June 22
  • Autonauts- June 22
  • Revita- June 22  
  • Roguebook- June 29 
  • Once Upon a Jester- June 29  
  • Gems of Destiny: Homeless Dwarf- June 29

Meanwhile, Microsoft has revealed all the games that will soon be accessible to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers in June. These games can be played on Microsoft’s gaming consoles, such as Series S, Series X and Xbox One, cloud and on Windows PCs. Some of these games are already accessible for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, while others will be added throughout the month.

