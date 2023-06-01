Xbox Game Pass free games for June 2023 announced: Check list

Microsoft has announced a list of all the games that will soon be available to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers in the month of June. These games will be available on Microsoft’s gaming consoles, that is, Series S, Series X and Xbox One, cloud and on Windows PCs. As far as availability is concerned, while some of these games are already available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, others will be available through the course of the month. Also Read - Apple’s Migraine could give hackers complete access to your Mac: How you can protect yourself

In addition to this, Microsoft has also shared a list of the games that will soon be leaving Xbox Game Pass. So, as we enter June, here are all the games that you need to keep a track of if you have the Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Games already available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers

— Chicory: A Colorful Tale: It's a top-down adventure game in a coloring book world where players can draw on anything to explore new places and solve puzzles among others. This game is available on cloud, console, and PC.

— Farworld Pioneers: It will be available on day one with Game Pass. In the game, gamers will be able to expand, exploit, and adventure alone or with friends in multiplayer servers of up to 32 players. This game is available on console and PCs.

— Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 is available on cloud, console, and PC. In the game, players will be able to immerse themselves in a highly realistic garage environment wherein they will start as a fresh owner of a car garage and work your way towards a service empire. They will also get to work on over 72 different cars.

— Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer is available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on cloud, console, and PC. It will be available on day one with Game Pass.

— The Big Con will also be available cloud, console, and PC. The game is set in the ‘90s America. In the game, players will get to be a runaway teen con artist who will be able to sneak around, don disguises, and pick pockets.

Other games coming to Xbox Game Pass in June

Here is a list of all the other games that will be available to the Xbox Game Pass subscribers throughout the course of the month:

— Amnesia: The Bunker will be available on cloud, console, and PC starting June 6.

— Hypnospace Outlaw will be available on cloud, console, and PC starting June 6.

— Rune Factory 4 Special will be available on cloud, console, and PC starting June 8.

— Stacking will be available on cloud and console starting June 8.

— Dordogne will be available on cloud, console, and PC on June 13.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass

Here are all the games that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on June 15:

— Bridge Constructor Portal

— Chorus

— Maneater

— Mortal Shell

— Serious Sam 4

— Total War: Three Kingdoms