comscore Twitter Blue Subscriptions Roll Out Globally For $7 A Month - Watch Video
News

Twitter Blue Subscriptions Roll Out Globally For $7 A Month - Watch Video

Features

People all over the world can now pay for Twitter, as the company has announced that its Twitter Blue subscription service is now available globally.

twitter blue

Twitter Blue—or as Elon Musk calls it, Twitter Verified—is now available worldwide for a monthly subscription fee of $7 a month. Twitter Blue’s official relaunch is cheaper but does come with some caveats. Also Read - Twitter Blue users may be able to hide blue tick to avoid trolling

Also Read - Twitter is killing legacy blue ticks on April 1: What happens next?

Also Read - Twitter is testing a new verification method for Twitter Blue users
  • Published Date: March 25, 2023 5:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 25, 2023 5:14 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Sony PlayStation 5 offer: Limited-period discount on all PS5 variants

Redmi Watch 3 launched, lets you make calls using Bluetooth

Twitter Blue users may be able to hide blue tick to avoid trolling

Gordon Moore, Intel's co-founder and creator of Moore's law, passes away

Amazon Premium Electronics Days sale: Check top deals

Twitter Blue Subscriptions Roll Out Globally For $7 A Month - Watch Video

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Debuts In India With 6,000mAh Battery - Watch Video

Uber Announces New Features To Make Airport Rides Easy - Watch Video

Snap AR's Joe Darko Interviewed: 8 questions answered

UPI LITE is not an alternative, but an add-on to UPI: Paytm executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI

Tech Updates/ launch

Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI
Instagram's new feature began displaying ads in search results

Tech Updates/ launch

Instagram's new feature began displaying ads in search results
Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)