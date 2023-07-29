comscore
  • Here's how many followers/impressions you need to earn money from Elon Musk's X

Here's how many followers/impressions you need to earn money from Elon Musk's X

You'll have to add your payout details to get paid

Edited By: Manik Berry | 1 minute, 17 seconds read

Published:Jul 29, 2023, 02:49 PM IST | Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 02:49 PM IST

twitter (1)
twitter (1)

Story Highlights

As Elon Musk rolled out its ads revenue programme for creators globally including in India, one needs to be subscribed to X Blue (earlier Twitter Blue), have at least 15 million impressions on cumulative posts within the last three months and at least 500 followers.

For eligible creators who set up their payout details, you will receive a payment the week of July 31 if you meet the criteria and your payout amount exceeds the minimum threshold of $50, the company said in an update.

“We want the process to be as simple as possible, so all eligible X Blue and Verified Organisations subscribers are entitled to revenue share so long as they meet the eligibility criteria and join,” said the rebranded Twitter.

“You’ll get payouts as long as X determines that you’ve generated more than $50. The support document about the programme doesn’t specify how the company determines the value of its payouts,” it added.

Creators will be able to set up Ads Revenue Sharing and Creator Subscriptions independently. What a user needs once eligible is a Stripe account for payouts. While all eligible users may choose to participate, “if you are found to breach the Ads Revenue Share Terms, which include, for example, Creator Monetization Standards and the X Rules, you may be excluded from the programme,” warned the Musk company.

X said that it may modify or cancel the programme at any time, including for business, financial, or legal reasons. Earlier this month, Twitter launched its ads revenue sharing programme for creators, and started paying some of them.

With inputs from IANS

