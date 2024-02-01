Mobile phones launching in February 2024: The year 2024 began with Vivo launching the Vivo Y28 smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. What followed was a series of smartphone launches from companies such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Asus and Motorola to name a few. In January, we saw flagship devices such as the Asus ROG Phone 8 Series and Samsung Galaxy S24 Series making their way into users’ hand. While these are important launches, the fun hasn’t ended yet as tech companies are set to launch a host of new smartphones in February 2024. Here is the list:

Nothing Phone 2A

Nothing founder Carl Pei teased the launch of a ‘New Phone’ in the beginning of New Year 2024. While he hasn’t divulged all details, reports suggest that the budget Nothing Phone 2A will launch on February 27 at the time of MWC 2024. According to reports, the Nothing Phone 2A will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It will run Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. On the camera front, it is expected to sport a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it is likely to get a 16MP camera.

Honor X9B 5G

Honor has confirmed that it will launch the Honor X9B 5G smartphone in India on February 15. While the company has already launched the phone globally and now it is set to launch the phone in India. The global variant sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip and it has a 108MP+5MP+2MP camera setup at the back and a 16MP sensor in the front. It is backed by a 5,800mAh battery.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQoo Neo 9 Pro is set to launch in India on February 22. iQoo has already confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm 8 Gen 2 chip and a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary lens with Sony IMX920 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angel lens. iQoo has also confirmed that the phone will be available in 8+256GB and 12+256GB variants. Also, the company has confirmed that the iQoo Neo 9 Pro will feature a dual tone design along with a leather finish.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Xiaomi 14 Ultra later this month. The launch is expected to coincide with the MWC 2024 that will be held in Barcelona from February 26 to February 29. This phone will join the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Pro that were launched in China last year. Reports also suggest that the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Pro will make their global debut as the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is unveiled.

On the feature front, the phone is phone is expected to come with a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Reports also suggest that the phone will be backed by a 5,180mAh battery and run Android 14-based HyperOS. On the camera front, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to come with Leica-tuned camera setup, which includes a 50MP lens with IMX989 sensor and three 50MP lens with IMX858 sensors. On the front, the phone could get a 32MP camera.

Samsung Galaxy M55

Samsung Galaxy M55 has already been spotted on a host of certification sites including BIS India and FCC indicating that the phone could launch sometime in February. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. It is also expected to get 8GB of RAM and run Android 14-based OneUI 6.

Vivo V30 Series

Vivo V30 Series is likely to make its global debut sometime this month. The phone is already listed on the Vivo Philippines. Reports have also detailed what we should expect from the phone. If reports are to be believed, the Vivo V30 5G could get a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and have a 50MP + 8MP camera at the back and a 50MP camera in the front. It is also expected to get a 5,000mAh battery.