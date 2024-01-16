iQOO is gearing up to launch its next smartphone in India. The brand wrapped up its release for the iQOO 12 flagship smartphone recently and now it’s time for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro. As the name suggests, it will be an upper mid-range device and now its launch date has been revealed. The device will go official next month in the country. Let’s see the date.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro India launch date, expected price range

iQOO on X (formerly Twitter) has confirmed that the iQOO Neo 9 Pro will launch on February 22 in India. The device is confirmed to be an Amazon-exclusive device, which means, it will be sold only on the Amazon shopping website. Of course, it will also be listed on the iQOO official website.

Unfortunately, iQOO hasn’t given us the details about its price. However, if a guess is to be made, the device may start under Rs 40,000. Top variants may be slightly pricier. At this price point, the device will compete with the upcoming OnePlus 12R, which is set to launch on January 23.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be offered in a special dual-tone color option. This special color will have a mix of red and grey. iQOO will also likely sell single-tone color options in India.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro specifications (expected)

iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to feature a clean design on the back and the front. It will likely have a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with 1260 x 2800 pixels resolution. The LTPO AMOLED screen may have up to 144Hz refresh rate support. The display with double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It will likely be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device may pack a larger 5,160mAh cell. While it’s not confirmed, rumors point out that the phone will get 120W fast charging support.

Coming to the cameras, the device will have a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens. It will likely be a Sony IMX920 sensor. The secondary lens will likely be an 8MP ultrawide unit. Upfront, it may get a 16MP selfie snapper.

The Neo 9 Pro smartphone is expected to come with some added features like dual speaker setup, IR blaster, and NFC. The device will likely boot on the latest Android 14 OS with FunTouch OS 14 on top.