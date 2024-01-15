Xiaomi 14 Ultra is likely coming to the Indian market soon as it has been spotted on a regulatory body website. It will sit on top of the company’s latest flagship series, which debuted last year days after Qualcomm announced the launch of its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra, could easily take on phones such as iQOO 12, Vivo X100 Pro, and the upcoming OnePlus 12, considering it will offer the best the company has to offer. So, if you have been waiting for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the wait should be over soon.

The website of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has listed the Xiaomi 14 Ultra (via Gizmochina), meaning the phone has bagged the required certifications from the Indian regulatory body. The phone was already certified by EEC and IMEI previously, hinting at the possibility that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is ready for global launch. The model number 24030PN60G on the BIS website belongs to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, indicating the launch is nigh.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be the successor to the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which debuted in India around February. It looks like the company is planning to launch the new Ultra phone around the same time. A separate leak on X (previously Twitter) shared the Geekbench scores of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, wherein the phone logged 2,267 points in the single-core test and 6,850 in the multi-core test. The phone is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which the Xiaomi 14 Pro and Xiaomi 14 already do.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra specifications

The information on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is scanty at the moment, but the leaked details suggest it will be a major upgrade over last year’s Xiaomi 13 Ultra. According to leaks, the upcoming phone will feature a huge camera module jutting out of the back panel. The phone may come with an under-display camera technology for selfies, support for satellite communication, and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for better biometric authentication. You can also expect the phone to have four 50MP cameras on the back, including a Sony LYT 900 sensor in the main camera.