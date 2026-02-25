iPhone 17e launch next week: Expected to get major upgrades, but it still doesn't excite me

Apple is just days away from its March 4 event, and all signs point to the launch of the iPhone 17e. On paper, it sounds like an interesting update over its predecessor iPhone 16e. There are upgrades. There are refinements. There’s even a possibility of Dynamic Island finally reaching the “e” series. And yet, I can’t say I’m excited. Also Read: Planning to buy Vivo V70 Elite? Check these strong rivals first

Not because it’s bad. But because it feels… safe. Yes, there are upgrades but that still doesn’t push me or any of my friends or colleagues to even consider it for purchase once it hits the market. So, what all will it bring to the table? Also Read: Apple may launch multiple devices at March 4 event: iPhone 17e, iPad and more

iPhone 17e: What’s new?

The biggest talking point is the possible arrival of Dynamic Island. If the notch finally disappears and the pill-shaped cutout makes its way to the 17e, that would instantly make the phone look more modern. Under the hood, the iPhone 17e is tipped to get a newer A19 chip (likely not the Pro version), improved image processing, and possibly MagSafe support. There are also whispers of slimmer bezels and a slightly upgraded selfie camera with features like Centre Stage.

Battery capacity is expected to stay in the 4,000-4,500mAh range. Charging speeds may remain capped around 24W. Nothing dramatic, but nothing disappointing either.

Here’s where the excitement fades

The iPhone 17e is still expected to feature a 6.1-inch display running at 60Hz. No ProMotion. No always-on display. No meaningful brightness upgrade. In 2026, when even mid-range Android phones are pushing 120Hz as standard, sticking to 60Hz feels hard to justify. And if Dynamic Island doesn’t make it and the notch stays? Then the design barely changes at all.

The rear camera is still likely a single 48MP shooter. The design will remain familiar – aluminium frame, glass back, IP68 rating. If leaks are true and Apple is sticking with the rumoured specifications, features and design, then the iPhone 17e seems to be built for stability, not surprise.

The iPhone 17e will probably be a very good phone. It just doesn’t feel like a bold one. And sometimes, that makes all the difference.

Still, all we can do is hope for more surprises with the iPhone 17e next week.