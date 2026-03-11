Apple starts iPhone 17e sale in India: Amazon, Flipkart offers and full specs

After a busy week for Apple early this month, the tech giant has finally begun the sale of the latest e-series iPhone, starting today. The iPhone 17e is now available to buy via Apple’s e-store, Amazon, Flipkart and other retailer chains. If you are planning to get the younger brother of the iPhone 17 series, then here is everything that you must know about sale offers, discounts, and specifications. Also Read: iPhone 17e launched in India: Action Button, MagSafe - but same old design

iPhone 17e on Apple store, Amazon, Flipkart

You can choose the colour, storage variant and then the rest of the add-ons such as trade-in option, AppleCare+ and more. Here is how much it costs: Also Read: Phone Battery Draining Fast? These Could Be the Reasons

256GB: Rs 64,900

512GB: Rs 84,900

On the Apple Store, there is no card offer to further reduce the price; however, you can get up to Rs 62,700.00 in credit towards your next iPhone while exchanging your old device. But you need to note that this discount will purely depend on the resale value of your old smartphone, which varies with brand, model and condition.

On Amazon, there is an instant discount of up to Rs 1000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card for 6-month and above EMI transactions. Here, you have an additional option to get up to Rs 42,250 off while trading your old device.

If you consider Flipkart, know that there will be maximum savings. Flipkart Axis Bank and SBI bank credit card holders can save a flat Rs 3,245 as cashback. Plus,

iPhone 17e specs at a glance

At this price, the iPhone 17e comes with a new A19 chipset and features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. What’s new is the MagSage charging support for the first time on the e-series or the budget iPhone. It is said to be charged with compatible 20W wires and a 7.5W MagSafe charger.

Apart from that, you get the usual single-camera setup headlined by a 48MP rear camera and a 12MP selfie camera.