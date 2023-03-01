comscore Flexible Display Handsets Make a Splash At MWC 2023 - Watch Video
News

Flexible Display Handsets Make a Splash At MWC 2023 - Watch Video

Features

They fold, they flip and they roll - an array of handsets with flexible displays are being showcased at MWC trade fair in Barcelona

mmmm

They fold, they flip and they roll – an array of handsets with flexible displays are being showcased at MWC trade fair in Barcelona. Experts say as more companies bring flexible smartphones to the market, prices should go down and sales up. Also Read - OnePlus’ first foldable is confirmed to arrive in the second half of the year

Also Read - MWC 2023: Realme launched Realme GT3 with 240W charging, check details

Also Read - Intel introduces 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors at MWC 2023
  • Published Date: March 1, 2023 8:43 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

WhatsApp bans 3 million accounts in India as country launches grievance panel

Facebook parent Meta may release smart glasses, smartwatch in 2025

Vivo V27e with 120Hz AMOLED display, 64MP cameras launched

Vivo TWS Air with 14.2mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.2 launched in India for Rs. 3999

Qualcomm confirms to launch its Apple-chip rival next year

Flexible Display Handsets Make a Splash At MWC 2023 - Watch Video

ChatGPT-Powered Smart Home Voice Assistant May Hit Market Soon - Watch Video

Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

Netflix Cuts Subscription Prices In Over 30 Countries - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays
Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video