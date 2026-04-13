Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price hiked in THIS country: What changed?

If you thought older phones only get cheaper over time, this one will be surprising for you. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has received a major price hike in the US. This comes at a time when the tech giant is moving towards its next Foldable model. But the increase isn’t across the board. Also Read: Motorola Razr 70 renders leak, design and colours revealed

As per a report by 9to5Google, the latest price hike has mainly affected the higher storage variants, while the base model stays where it was. Here’s what has changed with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold back in stock today, but probably not for long

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price hike

At the time of launch, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 came at a starting price of $1,999.99 for the 256GB version. For a relief, the price hasn’t changed for this model. What has changed is the price of the higher storage variants. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event date leaked; Galaxy Z Fold 8, Wide Fold, Flip 8 expected

512GB variant: now priced at $2,199.99 (up by $80)

1TB variant: now priced at $2,499.99 (also up by $80)

So if you were planning to go for the higher storage options, you’re now paying a bit more than before.

Why has Samsung hiked the price?

This may not be a common trend, as the older phones usually get a price cut instead of a hike. To know the answer, there’s no official explanation yet, but industry trends point towards rising component costs, especially memory and storage. With increasing demand from AI systems and data centres, these parts are getting more expensive. This is eventually leading to the price hike of the devices.

It’s also worth noting that this isn’t the only case. Samsung has recently adjusted prices for several other phones across different segments, including some mid-range models.

Should you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 7?

For most buyers, this doesn’t change the entry point as the base variant is still at the same price. But if you were specifically looking at the 512GB or 1TB versions, this price hike might push you to rethink.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 features an 8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2600 nits of peak brightness, while the cover display measures 6.5-inch with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the phone features a 200MP main, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. For the selfies, it has a 10MP camera on the main and a 10MP lens on the cover display.

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However, with the next Fold expected in the coming months, you can wait rather than pay more for a current model.