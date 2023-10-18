comscore
18 Oct, 2023 | Wednesday

  2023 Tata Harrier facelift variant-wise price, features explained

2023 Tata Harrier facelift variant-wise price, features explained

2023 Tata Harrier facelift has arrived in India. Here are all the details you need to know about its variant-wise price and features.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Oct 18, 2023, 08:41 PM IST

2023 Tata Harrier
2023 Tata Harrier

Story Highlights

  • Tata Motors recently launched the 2023 Tata Harrier in India.
  • The 2023 Tata Harrier comes in a total of eight colour variants in India.
  • The 2023 Tata Harrier starts at Rs 15.49 lakhs in India.

The Tata Harrier facelift has been officially launched in India, after being showcased earlier this month. Its refreshed exterior, updated interior, and range of new features are sure to impress. Interested buyers can book the 2023 Tata Harrier through authorized dealers in India, with prices starting at Rs 15.49 lakhs. Here we have all the information you need on its specifications, features, and price as this new car hits the market in India.

2023 Tata Safari variant-wise price, features explained

2023 Tata Harrier variant-wise India price

The Tata Harrier 2023 offers both manual and automatic versions at varying prices. The automatic option is available in Pure+, Adventure+, Fearless, and Fearless+ trims, with a starting price of Rs 19.99 lakhs in India. 

Tata Nexon facelift, Nexon EV facelift launched in India: Check price, specs, features

On the other hand, the manual trims include Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Fearless, and Fearless+, with varying prices. The Smart variant is priced at Rs 15.49 lakhs, Pure at Rs 16.99 lakhs, Pure+ at 18.69 lakhs, Adventure at Rs 20.99 lakhs, Adventure+ at Rs 21.69 lakhs, Fearless at Rs 22.99 lakhs, while the Fearless+ starts at Rs 24.49 lakhs in India. 

Tata inks deal with NVIDIA to build large-scale AI infrastructure

In addition to this, Tata has recently introduced the Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier, which is available for Pure+, Adventure+, Fearless, and Fearless+ trims of the SUV with a starting price of Rs 19.99 lakhs in India.

2023 Tata Harrier variant-wise specifications

Smart Variant

Starting with the exterior, the base Smart variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift comes with an LED projector headlamp, LED tail lamps, front LED DRLs and R17 alloy wheels. On the safety front, it gets six airbags (driver, co-driver, curtain and side airbags), ISOFIX, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Control and Traction Control, Roll Over Mitigation, Corner Stability Control, After Impact Braking, Brake Disc Wiping, Panic Brake Alert, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensor, 3-Point Seatbelt with reminder for all seats and Perimetric Alarm System.

Additional features include a tilt and telescopic steering wheel with an illuminated logo, fully automatic temperature control, height adjustable seatbelts for driver and co-driver seat belts, central locking, all power windows, second-row seats with 60:40 folding and AC vents, A-Type and C-Type chargers in front and Persona themed interiors. 

Smart (O) variant

In addition to features available with the Smart variant, the Smart (O) variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

  • Connected LED DRLs in front and connected LED tail lamp
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
  • Electrical Adjustable ORVM
  • Central Arm Rest
  • Smart A-Type and C-Type chargers in first and second rows
  • Roof Rails

Pure variant

In addition to features available with the Smart variant, the Pure variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

  • 26.03CM Harman Infotainment Touchscreen
  • 26.03CM digital instrument cluster
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay
  • Six speakers (four speakers and two tweeters)
  • Rearview camera
  • 250+ native voice commands
  • Steering-mounted switches for Audio/Phone
  • Shark fin antenna
  • Over-the-air updates
  • Front 45W C-Type fast charger
  • Exclusive Persona-themed interiors

Pure (O) variant

In addition to features available with the Pure variant, the Pure (O) variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

  • Connected LED DRLs in front and connected LED tail lamp
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
  • Electrical adjustable and foldable ORVM
  • Rear washer wiper
  • Remote central locking
  • Central armrest
  • Roof Rails 
  • Smart A-Type and C-Type chargers in first and second rows

Pure+ variant

In addition to features available with the Pure (O) variant, the Pure+ variant of the 2023 Tata Safari Harrier gets these extra features:

  • Smart Key with Push-Button start (PEPS)
  • Cruise Control
  • Height-adjustable driver seat
  • Multi-drive modes (Eco, City and Sport)
  • Terrain response modes (Normal, Rough and Wet)
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Smart E-Shifter (AT Only)
  • Paddle Shifters (AT Only)

Pure+ S variant

In addition to features available with the Pure+ variant, the Pure+ S variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

  • Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof
  • Auto headlamps
  • Rain sensing wipers

Pure+ S #Dark variant

In addition to features available with the Pure+ S variant, the Pure+ S #Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

  • R17 Dark Alloy Wheels
  • Exclusive Persona-themed interiors 

Adventure variant

In addition to features available with the Pure+ variant, the Adventure variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

  • R17 Diamond cut alloy wheels 
  • Persona-themed leather seat upholstery and door pad inserts 
  • Multi-mood lights on the dashboard
  • Height adjustable driver seat with lumbar support
  • Rear window sunshade
  • Rear armrest with cup holders
  • Front LED fog lamp
  • Rear defogger
  • One-touch driver-side window
  • Front armrest with cooled storage
  • Follow me headlamps
  • Exclusive Persona-themed interiors

Adventure+ variant

In addition to features available with the Adventure variant, the Adventure+ variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

  • Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lights
  • 360-degree Surround View System
  • R18 alloy wheels with aero insert
  • Electronic Park Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold
  • Wireless charger
  • Front parking sensors
  • Air purifier with AQI display
  • Auto headlamps
  • Rain sensing wipers
  • All-wheel disc brakes
  • Paddle Shifters (AT only)
  • Smart E-Shifter (AT only)

Adventure+ #Dark variant

In addition to features available with the Adventure+ variant, the Adventure+ #Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

  • R19 dark alloy wheels with aero insert
  • Exclusive Persona-themed interiors and exteriors

Adventure+ A variant

In addition to features available with the Adventure+ variant, the Adventure+ A variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

  • ADAS – Advanced Driver Assistance System with 11 Key Features including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go (available only with automatic variant)
  • Advanced ESP with Driver Doze-Off Alert

Fearless variant

In addition to features available with the Adventure+ variant, the Fearless variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

  • 31.24 CM Harman touchscreen infotainment system
  • Voice-assisted dual-zone fully automatic air conditioning
  • Sequential turn indicators on front and rear LED DRL
  • Welcome and Goodbye animation on front and rear LED DRL
  • 6-Way powered driver seat with memory and welcome feature
  • 4-Way powered co-driver seat 
  • Ventilated front-row seats (Driver and Co-Driver)
  • Winged comfort head restraints on Second Row Seats
  • Nine JBL speakers (four speakers, four tweeters and a subwoofer)
  • AudioworX enhanced with JBL audio modes
  • Persona-themed leather seat upholstery and door pad inserts
  • Bejeweled terrain response mode selector with display
  • Front LED fog lamps with cornering function
  • Auto-dimming IRVM
  • Advanced ESP with driver doze-off alert
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Rear fog lamp
  • Exclusive Persona-themed interiors

Fearless #Dark variant

In addition to features available with the Fearless variant, the Fearless #Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

  • R19 dark alloy wheels with aero insert
  • Exclusive Persona-themed interiors and exteriors

Fearless+ variant

In addition to features available with the Fearless variant, the Fearless+ variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

  • ADAS – Advanced Driver Assistance System with 11 Key Features including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go (available only with automatic variant)
  • 7 airbags (driver, co-driver, side, curtain and driver knee airbags)
  • Gesture-controlled powered tailgate
  • Connected vehicle technology with iRA 2.0
  • 10 JBL Speakers ( five speakers, four tweeters and a subwoofer)
  • Alexa Voice Commands including car-to-home functionality
  • Emergency call and breakdown Call Assist

Fearless+ #Dark variant

In addition to features available with the Fearless+ variant, the Fearless+ #Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

  • R19 dark alloy wheels with aero insert
  • Exclusive Persona-themed interiors and exteriors
Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Om Gupta

