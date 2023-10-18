2023 Tata Harrier facelift variant-wise price, features explained

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
The Tata Harrier facelift has been officially launched in India, after being showcased earlier this month. Its refreshed exterior, updated interior, and range of new features are sure to impress. Interested buyers can book the 2023 Tata Harrier through authorized dealers in India, with prices starting at Rs 15.49 lakhs. Here we have all the information you need on its specifications, features, and price as this new car hits the market in India.
The Tata Harrier 2023 offers both manual and automatic versions at varying prices. The automatic option is available in Pure+, Adventure+, Fearless, and Fearless+ trims, with a starting price of Rs 19.99 lakhs in India.
On the other hand, the manual trims include Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Fearless, and Fearless+, with varying prices. The Smart variant is priced at Rs 15.49 lakhs, Pure at Rs 16.99 lakhs, Pure+ at 18.69 lakhs, Adventure at Rs 20.99 lakhs, Adventure+ at Rs 21.69 lakhs, Fearless at Rs 22.99 lakhs, while the Fearless+ starts at Rs 24.49 lakhs in India.
In addition to this, Tata has recently introduced the Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier, which is available for Pure+, Adventure+, Fearless, and Fearless+ trims of the SUV with a starting price of Rs 19.99 lakhs in India.
Smart Variant
Starting with the exterior, the base Smart variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift comes with an LED projector headlamp, LED tail lamps, front LED DRLs and R17 alloy wheels. On the safety front, it gets six airbags (driver, co-driver, curtain and side airbags), ISOFIX, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Control and Traction Control, Roll Over Mitigation, Corner Stability Control, After Impact Braking, Brake Disc Wiping, Panic Brake Alert, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensor, 3-Point Seatbelt with reminder for all seats and Perimetric Alarm System.
Additional features include a tilt and telescopic steering wheel with an illuminated logo, fully automatic temperature control, height adjustable seatbelts for driver and co-driver seat belts, central locking, all power windows, second-row seats with 60:40 folding and AC vents, A-Type and C-Type chargers in front and Persona themed interiors.
Smart (O) variant
In addition to features available with the Smart variant, the Smart (O) variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:
Pure variant
In addition to features available with the Smart variant, the Pure variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:
Pure (O) variant
In addition to features available with the Pure variant, the Pure (O) variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:
Pure+ variant
In addition to features available with the Pure (O) variant, the Pure+ variant of the 2023 Tata Safari Harrier gets these extra features:
Pure+ S variant
In addition to features available with the Pure+ variant, the Pure+ S variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:
Pure+ S #Dark variant
In addition to features available with the Pure+ S variant, the Pure+ S #Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:
Adventure variant
In addition to features available with the Pure+ variant, the Adventure variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:
Adventure+ variant
In addition to features available with the Adventure variant, the Adventure+ variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:
Adventure+ #Dark variant
In addition to features available with the Adventure+ variant, the Adventure+ #Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:
Adventure+ A variant
In addition to features available with the Adventure+ variant, the Adventure+ A variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:
Fearless variant
In addition to features available with the Adventure+ variant, the Fearless variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:
Fearless #Dark variant
In addition to features available with the Fearless variant, the Fearless #Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:
Fearless+ variant
In addition to features available with the Fearless variant, the Fearless+ variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:
Fearless+ #Dark variant
In addition to features available with the Fearless+ variant, the Fearless+ #Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:
Author Name | Om Gupta
Select Language