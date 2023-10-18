2023 Tata Harrier facelift variant-wise price, features explained

The Tata Harrier facelift has been officially launched in India, after being showcased earlier this month. Its refreshed exterior, updated interior, and range of new features are sure to impress. Interested buyers can book the 2023 Tata Harrier through authorized dealers in India, with prices starting at Rs 15.49 lakhs. Here we have all the information you need on its specifications, features, and price as this new car hits the market in India.

2023 Tata Harrier variant-wise India price

The Tata Harrier 2023 offers both manual and automatic versions at varying prices. The automatic option is available in Pure+, Adventure+, Fearless, and Fearless+ trims, with a starting price of Rs 19.99 lakhs in India.

On the other hand, the manual trims include Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Fearless, and Fearless+, with varying prices. The Smart variant is priced at Rs 15.49 lakhs, Pure at Rs 16.99 lakhs, Pure+ at 18.69 lakhs, Adventure at Rs 20.99 lakhs, Adventure+ at Rs 21.69 lakhs, Fearless at Rs 22.99 lakhs, while the Fearless+ starts at Rs 24.49 lakhs in India.

In addition to this, Tata has recently introduced the Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier, which is available for Pure+, Adventure+, Fearless, and Fearless+ trims of the SUV with a starting price of Rs 19.99 lakhs in India.

2023 Tata Harrier variant-wise specifications

Smart Variant

Starting with the exterior, the base Smart variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift comes with an LED projector headlamp, LED tail lamps, front LED DRLs and R17 alloy wheels. On the safety front, it gets six airbags (driver, co-driver, curtain and side airbags), ISOFIX, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Control and Traction Control, Roll Over Mitigation, Corner Stability Control, After Impact Braking, Brake Disc Wiping, Panic Brake Alert, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensor, 3-Point Seatbelt with reminder for all seats and Perimetric Alarm System.

Additional features include a tilt and telescopic steering wheel with an illuminated logo, fully automatic temperature control, height adjustable seatbelts for driver and co-driver seat belts, central locking, all power windows, second-row seats with 60:40 folding and AC vents, A-Type and C-Type chargers in front and Persona themed interiors.

Smart (O) variant

In addition to features available with the Smart variant, the Smart (O) variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

Connected LED DRLs in front and connected LED tail lamp

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Electrical Adjustable ORVM

Central Arm Rest

Smart A-Type and C-Type chargers in first and second rows

Roof Rails

Pure variant

In addition to features available with the Smart variant, the Pure variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

26.03CM Harman Infotainment Touchscreen

26.03CM digital instrument cluster

Wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay

Six speakers (four speakers and two tweeters)

Rearview camera

250+ native voice commands

Steering-mounted switches for Audio/Phone

Shark fin antenna

Over-the-air updates

Front 45W C-Type fast charger

Exclusive Persona-themed interiors

Pure (O) variant

In addition to features available with the Pure variant, the Pure (O) variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

Connected LED DRLs in front and connected LED tail lamp

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Electrical adjustable and foldable ORVM

Rear washer wiper

Remote central locking

Central armrest

Roof Rails

Smart A-Type and C-Type chargers in first and second rows

Pure+ variant

In addition to features available with the Pure (O) variant, the Pure+ variant of the 2023 Tata Safari Harrier gets these extra features:

Smart Key with Push-Button start (PEPS)

Cruise Control

Height-adjustable driver seat

Multi-drive modes (Eco, City and Sport)

Terrain response modes (Normal, Rough and Wet)

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Smart E-Shifter (AT Only)

Paddle Shifters (AT Only)

Pure+ S variant

In addition to features available with the Pure+ variant, the Pure+ S variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof

Auto headlamps

Rain sensing wipers

Pure+ S #Dark variant

In addition to features available with the Pure+ S variant, the Pure+ S #Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

R17 Dark Alloy Wheels

Exclusive Persona-themed interiors

Adventure variant

In addition to features available with the Pure+ variant, the Adventure variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

R17 Diamond cut alloy wheels

Persona-themed leather seat upholstery and door pad inserts

Multi-mood lights on the dashboard

Height adjustable driver seat with lumbar support

Rear window sunshade

Rear armrest with cup holders

Front LED fog lamp

Rear defogger

One-touch driver-side window

Front armrest with cooled storage

Follow me headlamps

Exclusive Persona-themed interiors

Adventure+ variant

In addition to features available with the Adventure variant, the Adventure+ variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lights

360-degree Surround View System

R18 alloy wheels with aero insert

Electronic Park Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold

Wireless charger

Front parking sensors

Air purifier with AQI display

Auto headlamps

Rain sensing wipers

All-wheel disc brakes

Paddle Shifters (AT only)

Smart E-Shifter (AT only)

Adventure+ #Dark variant

In addition to features available with the Adventure+ variant, the Adventure+ #Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

R19 dark alloy wheels with aero insert

Exclusive Persona-themed interiors and exteriors

Adventure+ A variant

In addition to features available with the Adventure+ variant, the Adventure+ A variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

ADAS – Advanced Driver Assistance System with 11 Key Features including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go (available only with automatic variant)

Advanced ESP with Driver Doze-Off Alert

Fearless variant

In addition to features available with the Adventure+ variant, the Fearless variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

31.24 CM Harman touchscreen infotainment system

Voice-assisted dual-zone fully automatic air conditioning

Sequential turn indicators on front and rear LED DRL

Welcome and Goodbye animation on front and rear LED DRL

6-Way powered driver seat with memory and welcome feature

4-Way powered co-driver seat

Ventilated front-row seats (Driver and Co-Driver)

Winged comfort head restraints on Second Row Seats

Nine JBL speakers (four speakers, four tweeters and a subwoofer)

AudioworX enhanced with JBL audio modes

Persona-themed leather seat upholstery and door pad inserts

Bejeweled terrain response mode selector with display

Front LED fog lamps with cornering function

Auto-dimming IRVM

Advanced ESP with driver doze-off alert

Hill Descent Control

Rear fog lamp

Exclusive Persona-themed interiors

Fearless #Dark variant

In addition to features available with the Fearless variant, the Fearless #Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

R19 dark alloy wheels with aero insert

Exclusive Persona-themed interiors and exteriors

Fearless+ variant

In addition to features available with the Fearless variant, the Fearless+ variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features:

ADAS – Advanced Driver Assistance System with 11 Key Features including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go (available only with automatic variant)

7 airbags (driver, co-driver, side, curtain and driver knee airbags)

Gesture-controlled powered tailgate

Connected vehicle technology with iRA 2.0

10 JBL Speakers ( five speakers, four tweeters and a subwoofer)

Alexa Voice Commands including car-to-home functionality

Emergency call and breakdown Call Assist

Fearless+ #Dark variant

In addition to features available with the Fearless+ variant, the Fearless+ #Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift gets these extra features: