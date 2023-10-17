2023 Tata Harrier launched in India: Check price, availability

2023 Tata Harrier India launch: Tata Motors earlier this month showcased the 2023 Tata Harrier in India. Now, almost a week later, the company has officially launched the Tata Harrier facelift in the country. The newly launched car not only gets a refreshed exterior, but it also gets an updated interior along with a host of new features. The 2023 Tata Harrier starts at Rs 15.49 lakhs in India and it for bookings in the country via authorised dealers. As the newly launched car goes on sale in India, from India price to specifications and features, here is everything you need to know about it.

2023 Tata Harrier India price

As far as pricing is concerned, the 2023 Tata Harrier comes in both manual and automatic variants. Automatic option is available in Pure+, Adventure+, Fearless and Fearless+ trims and it starts at Rs 19.99 lakhs in India.

Coming to manual trims, Smart start at Rs 15.49 lakhs, while Pure starts at Rs 16.99 lakhs and Pure+ starts at 18.69 lakhs in India. Similarly, Adventure starts at Rs 20.99 lakhs, while Adventure+ starts at Rs 21.69 lakhs in the country. On the other hand, Fearless starts at Rs 22.99 lakhs while the Fearless+ starts at Rs 24.49 lakhs in India.

Tata also announced a special Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Harrier today. This variant starts at Rs 19.99 lakhs and it will be available for Pure+, Adventure+, Fearless and Fearless+ trims of the SUV.

2023 Tata Harrier specifications and features

Coming to the design, the 2023 Tata Harrier gets sequential DRLs on either sides along with LED projector headlamp, end-to-end connected LED DRLs at the back along with fog lamps with cornering function in the front and rear. Additionally, it gets rugged roof rail along with dual-tone roof, signature connected LED tail lamp and R18 alloy wheels with aero inserts.

Talking about the interiors, the 2023 Tata Harrier gets personalised interiors that matches the colour of the car along with voice-assisted panaromic sunroof with mood lights. Additionally, it gets themed dashboard with mood lighting, an updated infotainment panel with digital steering with illuminated logo. It gets a 31.24-inch infotainment panel with Harman Audioworx audio with 10 JBL powered speakers and a 26.03CM digital instrument cluster.

In terms of the internals, the SUV comes with a Kyrotec 2.0L diesel engine with six-speed automatic and transmission options. It comes with dual paddle shifters along with a bejeweled terrain mode selector. For safety, it has ADAS, seven airbags, electronic stability program.

Additional features include dual zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, ventilated front seats and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay over Wi-Fi.