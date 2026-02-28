When is Panchayat Season 5 coming? Check release timeline, cast and story hints

If there’s one show that doesn’t rely on loud twists or dramatic cliffhangers to win hearts, it’s Panchayat. The charm of Phulera lies in its simplicity, small conflicts, quiet humour, and characters that feel real. After four successful seasons, the question now is obvious: when are we going back to Phulera? Also Read: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri now streaming: Where to watch online

Here's everything we know so far about Panchayat Season 5.

Is Panchayat Season 5 happening?

Yes, and this time, it's not just speculation. Actor Sanvikaa, who plays Rinki, has confirmed in interviews that the writing for Season 5 has already started. If everything stays on track, filming could begin later this year or early next year. As of now, the expected release window is mid-2026, most likely around May or June.

While the makers haven’t made a formal announcement yet, this timeline matches the show’s usual pattern. Unlike many web series that rush into back-to-back seasons, Panchayat takes its time. And that slower release cycle has actually worked in its favour.

Looking back at Panchayat Season 4

Season 4 brought a major political shift in Phulera. Manju Devi lost the Pradhan election, and Kranti Devi stepped into the leadership role. That change alone is expected to shape the core conflict in the next season. On the personal front, Sachiv Ji (Abhishek Tripathi) cleared the CAT exam, a milestone that opens up a possible exit from village life. But leaving Phulera may not be that simple anymore. Over time, the village has become more than just a posting.

And of course, his growing bond with Rinki added another emotional layer to the story.

What could Season 5 explore?

Season 5 is likely to revolve around Sachiv Ji’s biggest decision yet, career or Phulera? Ambition or attachment? With Kranti Devi now in charge, village politics could take a different direction. Expect subtle rivalries, everyday humour, and the kind of grounded storytelling the show is known for.

The returning cast is expected to include Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik, and Chandan Roy, which means the core soul of the series remains intact.