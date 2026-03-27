O'Romeo streaming now on Prime Video, but there is a catch!

After releasing in theatre, O’Romeo is now finally making its way to OTT platform. If you missed it in cinemas, then know that the film is now available to watch. However, there is a catch! Also Read: Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT release: You can watch Ranveer Singh’s film online and here’s how

It is currently available to rent on Amazon Prime Video starting March 27, that means today. This means you can watch it early through a pay-per-view option before it becomes part of the regular streaming library. For those who prefer to wait, the film is expected to be available for all Prime subscribers around the second week of April. Also Read: Over 10 OTT platforms under scanner as crackdown continues: What triggered the latest review

How to watch O’Romeo online

If you can’t wait for the free version, then just follow these steps to get access with the Rent version of the O’Romeo: Also Read: The Boys Season 5 OTT release date confirmed: When and where to watch the final season

Open Prime Video on your laptop or mobile

Login with your registered mobile number which is linked with the subscription

Simply search for O’Romeo

Choose the rent option if you want early access

Complete the payment and start streaming

Once it becomes available for subscribers, you won’t need to pay separately and it will be included in your existing Prime membership.

O’Romeo: What is it about, cast, and more

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film brings back his collaboration with Shahid Kapoor after Haider. Along with Shahid Kapoor, the film features Triptii Dimri in a key role. The supporting cast includes names like Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, and Avinash Tiwary, among others.

The story is set in the 1990s Mumbai underworld and follows a contract killer whose life starts to shift after he falls in love. What begins as a personal connection slowly turns into something more complicated, pulling him deeper into conflict, emotion, and power struggles. The narrative blends crime and romance, but it doesn’t stay light for long. As things unfold, the story moves into territory filled with revenge, betrayal, and difficult choices.

The early rental release is part of a growing trend where films arrive on OTT in phases. It allows viewers who don’t want to wait to watch it sooner, while others can stream it later without extra cost.

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For a film like O’Romeo, which had a mixed box office run but strong interest around its cast and director, this approach helps keep the momentum going. If you’re planning to watch O’Romeo, you have two options, rent it now or wait a little longer for the full release. Either way, it’s one of those films that leans more on storytelling and performances than just scale.