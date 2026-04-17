Top OTT releases this weekend (17-19 April): What to watch on Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar, more

Not sure what to watch this week? You’re not alone! With multiple OTT platforms bringing new titles almost every other day, picking one show or film is becoming harder than finishing it, honestly. And we all share the same confusion – what should I watch next? This week’s lineup, though, makes that decision a little easier (or maybe even tougher) with a mix of crime dramas, thrillers, romance, and returning series all landing together. Also Read: Airtel 1-month plans now live: Which one should you pick? Check price, perks, more

Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu, and Vijay Varma – this week’s OTT lineup has some familiar faces across very different stories. Here is everything that you can watch on OTT this weekend. Also Read: OTT releases this week (April 13-19): Euphoria S3, Toaster, Matka King, Assi and more

Top OTT releases to watch this weekend

Toaster (Netflix)

Rajkummar Rao plays a middle-class man whose obsession with saving money slowly turns chaotic. What starts as a small domestic issue ends up pulling him into a crime mess, with dark humour driving the story. Also Read: Anil Kapoor’s 24 coming to OTT: Release date, platform, and details

Do Deewane Seher Mein (Netflix)

A simple, city-based love story that focuses on two very different people figuring out their relationship. It’s more about insecurities and emotional growth than big dramatic moments.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh (Netflix)

This one follows a suspended cop dealing with his past while facing off against powerful enemies. Expect a mix of action, personal backstory, and a fairly emotional character arc.

Matka King (Prime Video)

Set in 1960s Bombay, this series follows a man who builds a betting empire from scratch. It’s more about the rise and consequences of power than just the crime itself.

Assi (ZEE5)

Taapsee Pannu leads this intense thriller around a sensitive case and a broken system. The story leans into how justice gets complicated when evidence, power, and revenge start colliding.

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu (JioHotstar)

A mystery set in a forest where a police officer gets stuck in a time loop. The story builds around repeating events and slowly uncovering what’s really going on.

Euphoria Season 3 (JioHotstar)

The new season comes with a time jump and picks up with characters in very different phases of life. Themes of addiction, relationships, and identity continue to stay central.

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Lego: Friends The Next Chapter Season 4 (Netflix)

A lighter, family-friendly series that continues the group’s everyday adventures. This season focuses more on personal growth as the characters move through school life.