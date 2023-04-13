HBO Max now called just Max, adds Discovery+ content at no extra cost

HBO Max is simply Max now. Warner Bros. Discovery, which was formed after Warner Bros. and Discovery merged, announced that HBO Max and Discovery Plus are merging to create a combined platform called Max. The new streaming service, which will stream a slate of new titles and programmes, is coming up on May 23 with three subscription tiers.

Max will be available at monthly prices of $9.99 for the Ad Lite plan, $15.99 for the Ad-free plan, and $19.99 for the Ultimate plan. While the first two plans remain the same, the top-tier plan brings 4K/HDR streams with support for Dolby Atmos, simultaneous streaming on up to four devices, and 100 downloads. The streaming quality in the first two tiers maxes out at HD with only two concurrent streams.

“Max is the one to watch,” CEO David Zaslav said. “It’s the one to watch because it’s the place every member of the household can go to see exactly what they want at any given time.”

Although the decision to drop HBO, a name that is identified with its tentpole shows such as Game of Thrones, Last of Us, and Succession, comes across as surprising, Warner Bros. Discovery has planned a range of programmes to bring more customers to its new streaming service. At its Reveal event, the company announced DC’s The Penguin, a spinoff of The Big Bang Theory, another spinoff of Game of Thrones, and a new spin on The Conjuring franchise. And to top them all, Max will be the home to the reboot of the Harry Potter franchise but in a show format.

Warner Bros. Discovery said the HBO Max app will be replaced by Max on May 23, but the Discovery Plus will remain as-is. Your HBO Max profiles, watch histories, and payment information will be automatically migrated to Max as and when it launches.

Is Max coming to India?

It’s unclear right now. Although Warner Bros. Discovery has previously tried to launch HBO Max in India, its attempts were in vain. It did not mention anything about India or additional markets at the event. This was when HBO’s marquee programmes were available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar and some on Amazon Prime Video. However, the entire HBO catalogue left Disney+ Hotstar in March, leaving fans in limbo.

Amazon Prime Video last year secured rights to stream HBO Original programmes such as Gossip Girl, The Flight Attendant, renewed Sex and the City, and DC Super Hero series Peacemaker. But the fate of more popular shows such as House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones, Sopranos, and Last of Us is unclear. A report earlier this year suggested that Warner Bros. Discovery might license these titles to Amazon Prime Video for streaming in India on an on-demand basis.