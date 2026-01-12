Disney+ Confirms TikTok-Style Vertical Videos Are Coming to the Platform Later This Year to Attract Gen Z Viewers

Disney+ is coming up with vertical video content on its platform by introducing a vertical video feed. To recall, the format is widely popularized by apps like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. The tech giant announced the Vertical Video Feed feature during its Tech + Data Showcase at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. The feature is introduced with an aim to make the platform a daily destination rather than just a long-form movies and series. The feature will tend to focus on users, especially younger audiences who prefer quick, snackable content.

Disney+ Introduced Vertical Video Feature

As per Disney+, the vertical video format will roll out in the United States later this year, following its global roll out in coming months. The decision came in after the company received a positive response to ‘Verts’, a vertical video section introduced in the ESPN app in 2025.

‘Verts’ on ESPN offers short-form sports clips and highlights in a personalized feed. This encourages frequent app visits, and hence, the company is planning to bring a similar approach to Disney+, however, with a broader content mix.

Content on Disney+ Vertical Feed

Disney+ announces to bring several contents on its vertical feed, ranging from different genres. It will include original short-form videos, reworked scenes from movies and series, and curated social-style clips. The videos on vertical feed will not act as a promotional material, rather they will hold a standalone experiences that add value to the platform.

Main Focus is on Gen Z and Gen Alpha

Disney+ executives made it clear that the update will be aimed at Gen Z and Gen Alpha users. These users are already accustomed to scrolling through vertical feeds via platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts, that too multiple times a day. It means short videos fit naturally into daily routines, making them ideal for boosting engagement. It doesn’t need long and demanding viewing sessions.

Industry Counterparts with TikTok, Netflix, and YouTube

The introduction of Disney+ into the vertical video field contributes to the pressure on the already competitive market. Short-form video consumption is dominated by platforms such as Tik Tok, YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels. Even Netflix has experimented with such features to show clips of its shows.

The major difference between Disney+ and its competitors is the huge content base and franchise strengths. Repackaging its recognizable characters, iconic scenes and exclusive clips in a vertical format, Disney is able to leverage its brand strength in order to be competitive in the short-form video game.