Dhurandhar OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Online

Dhurandhar has quietly turned into one of the biggest films of the year, driven largely by Akshaye Khanna’s return to a full-length negative role and Aditya Dhar’s controlled approach to the spy thriller genre. The film crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office during its theatrical run, putting it among the year’s top performers. Rather than relying on scale alone, the film builds its impact through tension, planning, and political stakes, which has kept discussion around it active even weeks after release. Also Read: New OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, JioHotstar, Sony LIV & More

Dhurandhar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

As the film’s theatrical run begins to slow down, conversations have now moved towards its OTT release. As of now, the makers have not announced an official OTT date. However, multiple industry reports suggest that Dhurandhar will stream on Netflix. The same reports indicate that the film could arrive on the platform between January 16 and January 30, 2026. These dates are not locked in yet, and an official confirmation is likely to come closer to the streaming launch. Also Read: Paramount Skydance Challenges Netflix With Higher Bid For Warner Bros. Discovery

Story and Setting

Set against a backdrop influenced by real geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, Dhurandhar follows an Indian intelligence mission that crosses into hostile territory. The story centres on uncovering and dismantling terror networks linked to Karachi’s criminal and political circles. The film keeps its focus on strategy, infiltration, and internal conflict rather than constant action, allowing the story to unfold in a measured way. The film’s closing moments leave the door open for the story to continue.

Cast and Crew Details

The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Ranveer Singh leads the film, while Akshaye Khanna plays the antagonist, a role that has been widely discussed since release. The supporting cast includes R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.

Trending Now

Box Office and Audience Response

Dhurandhar earned over Rs 500 crore globally and currently holds an IMDb rating of 8.6. The film has also seen steady social media traction, particularly around Akshaye Khanna’s performance and his dance on Flipperachi’s FA9LA track, which continues to circulate online.