Valentine's Day 2024: Top last minutes gifts for him

As Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, the rush to find the perfect gift has begun. If you’re still undecided about a tech-oriented present for this February 14, now is the time to act. Here are some suggestions that might just hit the mark. These aren’t just trendy tech gadgets, they also come with some of the most advanced features available. Check out this list of highly-rated tech products on Amazon, currently available at discounted prices.

READ MORE Amazon Mega electronic Days sale: Top deals on smartwatches under Rs 5000

Realme Buds T300

These earbuds are outfitted with a 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver, offering a robust audio experience enhanced by a 30dB Active Noise Cancellation feature and a 360° Spatial Audio Effect. They impress with a battery life that lasts up to 40 hours and supports quick charging, giving you 7 hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge. They provide a seamless and immersive sound experience, thanks to a 50ms ultra-low latency and Dolby Atmos support. Additionally, they are rated IP55 for dust and water resistance and are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 for dependable connectivity.

Realme Buds T300 is currently available for Rs 2,099.

Buy Now on Amazon

Philips OneBlade

The Philips OneBlade is equipped with a protective plate and rounded tips and can be used to shave, trim and style. It has dual dual-sided blade that allows to creation of clean lines and style edges. The product is fully waterproof with an IPX7 rating and comes with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 30 minutes of cordless use after 8-hour charging.

Philips OneBlade is currently available for 1,299.

Buy Now on Amazon

Fastrack FS1 Pro

The Fastrack FS1 Pro is a smartwatch that boasts a 1.96-inch Super AMOLED display with a unique arch design. It features an Always-On Display, ensuring that information is constantly accessible. The device incorporates SingleSync Bluetooth Calling technology, enabling the synchronization of up to 100 contacts and recent dials on Android, and 50 on iOS. Quick Replies are supported on Android phones.

Fastrack asserts that the FS1 Pro is equipped with NitroFast Charging, which can provide a full day’s battery life with just a 10-minute charge. The smartwatch offers over 110 sports modes and more than 200 watch faces, complemented by an AI Voice Assistant.

Health and wellness features include an automatic stress monitor, a round-the-clock heart rate sensor, a sleep tracker, a menstruation tracker, and a blood oxygen monitor. This makes the Fastrack FS1 Pro a comprehensive device for both connectivity and health tracking.

Fastrack FS1 Pro is currently available for Rs 2,699.

Buy Now on Amazon

MI Power Bank 3i

Equipped with a Lithium Polymer battery, this power bank supports 18W fast charging and features three output ports as well as two input ports (Micro-USB/USB-C). It takes approximately 6.9 hours to fully charge. For safety and efficiency, it incorporates an advanced 12-layer chip protection system and intelligent power management.

MI Power Bank 3i is currently available for Rs 1,999 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X

This webcam gives Full HD 1080p at 30FPS and comes with a Sigmastar main processor, 2 MP CMOS image sensor and Infra-Red filter. It wide FOV to cover 4-6 lanes simultaneously. It supports up to 1 TB SD card. It has an operating temperature range from -5 ⁰C to 65 ⁰C and creates a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to your phone and users can Live Stream Video.

Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X is currently available for Rs 3,490 on Amazon.