Audiophiles and gamers often prefer Bluetooth headphones over other listening devices for a more engaging and immersive experience. But what is the point of having headphones if you cannot shut down the outside noise and focus solely on the music? That is where ANC or Active Noise Cancellation feature comes into picture. This feature filters out the noise and let you focus on the music or gaming experience completely. So, if you have got some cash to splurge and you are looking for Bluetooth headphones with ANC, here are our top five picks for you:

READ MORE Top 5 Bluetooth headphones you can buy under Rs 5,000

Sennheiser HD 450SE

READ MORE Amazon deal: Poco C51 available at the lowest price ever

READ MORE Top 5 5G Wi-Fi routers to buy in India under Rs 3000

This headphone costs Rs 8,990 and it comes in Black and White colour variants. It has Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and ANC feature for uninterrupted listening experience. It offers up to 30 hours of battery life and it has USB Type-C for fast charging. It supports Sennheiser app for controls and has a dedicated button for Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

Buy Now on Amazon

Skullcandy Hesh

This headphone costs Rs 9,999 and it comes in Black, White and Grey colour variants. It sports 40mm drivers with Hesh ANC feature with support for Ambient Mode. This mode lets users hear the outside sound. It offers a 22 hour battery life and it comes with a rapid charge feature that provides three hours of battery life on just 10 minutes of charge.

Buy Now on Amazon

JBL Tune 770NC

This headphone costs Rs 6,999 and it comes in Black, White, Blue and Lilac colour variants. It has Bluetooth 5.3 and BLE for connectivity and it offers Ambient Aware and Talk Thru modes along with the ANC feature. It pairs up with JBL Headphones app to give more controls to the users.

Buy Now on Amazon

Sennheiser HD 450BT

This headphone costs Rs 9,990 and it comes in Black and White colour variants. It offers ANC feature along with support for AAC and AptX Low Latency. In addition to this, it offers 30 hours of battery life along with dedicated controls for Siri and Google Assistant. It has Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

Buy Now on Amazon

boAt Nirvana 751

This headphone costs Rs 3,999 and it comes in Black, White, Silver, Blue and Gunmetal colour variants. It offers 33dB hybrid ANC feature along with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. It offers up to 65 hours of runtime with ANC turned off and it comes with a fast charging feature.