Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 FE on Wednesday in India. Alongside it, the South Korean giant also unveiled the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Galaxy Buds FE. All three devices are now available for purchase on the Samsung India website. There are special benefits of purchasing the Galaxy S23 FE during the ongoing ‘Samsung Live’ event. That said, let’s the pricing and offers on the new products.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price, offers, and specs

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is priced starting at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 64,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Those with HDFC bank cards can get a Rs 10,000 instant discount taking the final starting price of Rs 49,999.

Buyers purchasing it during the Samsung Live event will get Galaxy S23 FE’s Silicone Case worth Rs 2,499 as a gift. The device will start shipping from October 7.

As for colors, buyers can purchase the phone in Mint, Graphite, and Purple color options on the Samsung India website.

The Galaxy S23 FE features a similar design to the existing Galaxy S23. It has a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 2200 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It has a 50MP triple-rear camera system having a dedicated telephoto lens. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE price, offers, and specs

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series starts at Rs 36,999 and goes all the way up to Rs 64,999. It comes in Plus and non-Plus options and has Wi-Fi and 5G variants. Following are the prices.

– Galaxy Tab S9 FE 128GB Wi-Fi – Rs 36,999

– Galaxy Tab S9 FE 128GB 5G – Rs 44,999

– Galaxy Tab S9 FE 256GB Wi-Fi – Rs 47,999

– Galaxy Tab S9 FE 256GB 5G – Rs 55,999

– Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 128GB Wi-Fi – Rs 46,999

– Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 128GB 5G – Rs 54,999

– Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 256GB Wi-Fi – Rs 56,999

– Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 256GB 5G – Rs 64,999

Buyers can get a Rs 4,000/Rs 5,000 instant discount on HDFC bank cards. Both models come in Mint, Lavender, Gray, and Silver color options.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S29 FE and Tab S9 FE+ are powered by an Exynos 1380 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The vanilla model has a 10.9-inch LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and packs an 8,000mAh battery. The Plus model has a larger 12.4-inch 90Hz LCD screen and houses a 10,090mAh battery. Both have an IP68 rating and run on Android 13 OS.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE price, offers, and specs

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Fe starts at Rs 9,999 but buyers can grab the earbuds for as low as Rs 7,999 with bank card discounts. The earbuds come in Graphite and Mystic White color options.

The Galaxy Buds FE TWS earbuds come with three mics and a single speaker. The earbuds have features like Auto Switch and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. Samsung has offered a 60mAh battery inside the earbuds and 479mAh in the charging case. The earbuds are said to offer up to 13 hours of playback time with ANC and up to 14 hours with ANC turned off.