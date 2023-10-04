Samsung Galaxy S23 FE arrives in India: Check price, top offers here

Samsung unveiled its Samsung Galaxy S23 FE globally on Wednesday and just a day after its global launch, the company announced the availability of the smartphone in India. Interested buyers can purchase the newly launched smartphone starting October 5 via Amazon India and Samsung’s official website. As a part of the launch offer, Samsung is providing buyers with discounts up to Rs 10,000 including bank cashback and upgrade bonus. Some of the highlights of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S23 FE include a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, Exynos 2200 chipset, 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging and more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE India price and availability

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is available in Mint, Purple and Graphite colours in India and comes with 8GB of RAM with 128GB and 256GB of storage options. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 59,999 and the 8GB RAM with 256Gb storage is available for Rs 64,999.

The newly launched smartphone will be available for sale starting October 5 at 12PM via Samsung’s official website and Amazon India. Interested buyers can also avail up to Rs 10,000 off including bank cashback and upgrade bonus. In addition to this, buyers who are planning to buy the smartphone during the “Samsung Live” event on October 5 at 12:00PM will get the additional exclusive gift of a Galaxy S23 FE Silicone Case worth Rs 2,499. The delivery of the smartphone will start from October 7.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE features a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone runs on an Exynos 2200 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs on Android 13 and offers four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

On the camera front, the smartphones get a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE uses a 10MP camera housed inside a punch-hole on the display. The phone supports 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Coming to the battery, the smartphone packs a 4,500-mAh battery that charges up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with a 25W adapter, as per the company’s claim. It comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and IP68 for water and dust resistance.