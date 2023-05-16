comscore
Poco F5 goes on sale in India: Check price, offers

Poco launched the Poco F5 in India earlier this month. Now, just later, the phone is up for purchase in the country. Check top offers here.

  • Poco launched the Poco F5 in India earlier this month.
  • Poco F5 was launched alongside the Poco F5 Pro at a global launch event.
  • The Poco F5 starts at Rs 29,999 in India.
Poco F5

Poco recently launched the Poco F5 series smartphones at a global launch event. Alongside the global launch of next-gen F-series devices, the company launched the Poco F5 in India. Now, just a week after its official launch in India, the Poco F5 is up for purchase in India. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a goes on sale in India: Here’s how you can get your hands on it?

To recall, the Poco F5 is the successor to last year’s Poco F4 series devices and it comes with top-of-the-line specifications, which includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 64MP triple rear camera setup with OIS among other things. Also Read - Poco F5 arrives in India with 64MP camera, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, more: Check details

Poco F5 price and offers

As far as the pricing is concerned, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Poco F5 is available in India at a price of Rs 29,999 while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the device is available at a price of Rs 33,999. As a part of the launch offer, the 8GB RAM variant of the newly launched smartphone is available for Rs 26,999, while the 12GB variant is available at a price of Rs 30,999. Also Read - Poco F5, Poco F5 Pro launched with 64MP camera, MIUI 14: Check price, specs

These discounts can be availed on purchases made using ICICI, HDFC, SBI, and Axis credit and debit cards or through an equivalent product exchange offer of Rs 3,000. In addition to this, interested buyers can avail an extra discount of Rs 1,000 on exchanging their old Poco smartphone as a part of the POCO loyalty program.

The Poco F5 is available in India in three colour variants – Carbon Black, Snowstorm White, and Electric Blue.

Poco F5 specifications and features

Coming to specifications, the Poco F5 comes with a 6.67-inch Xfinity Pro AMOLED display and an adjustable 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 1,000 nits of peak brightness and support for Dolby Vision for Netflix, HDR10+ for Amazon Prime Video, and Adaptive HDR.

The Poco F5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset that is coupled with the Qualcomm Adreno GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 7GB of virtual RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with a 3725mm² Vapor Chamber that is coupled with 14 Layers of Graphite sheets. The phone runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

Talking about the camera, the Poco F5 has a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera at the back and a 16MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W Turbo Charging technology, which the company says charges the phone completely in 12 minutes.

Lastly, the phone has 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi and GPS for connectivity.

  • Published Date: May 16, 2023 4:03 PM IST
