OnePlus 12R 5G sale: OnePlus launched the OnePlus 12R 5G alongside the OnePlus 12 5G in India last month. The OnePlus 12 5G went on sale in the country last month. Now, almost two weeks later, the OnePlus 12R 5G will be up for grabs in India. Interested buyers can head over to Amazon India, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma or other partner stores to purchase the OnePlus 12R 5G starting 12PM today.

OnePlus 12R 5G India price and offers

The OnePlus 12R 5G comes in two variant in India. While the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone costs RS 39,999, the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the phone costs Rs 45,999. As a part of the sale, OnePlus 12R 5G buyers will get an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000, which would reduce the price of the 8GB variant to Rs 38,999 and that of the 256GB variant to Rs 44,999.

In addition to this, OnePlus is offering interest-free EMI up to six months, and benefits worth Rs 2,250 on JioPlus Postpaid cards. The company is also offering 100GB of Google One subscription for six months, and three months of YouTube Premium subscription. Buyers who purchase the OnePlus 12R 5G from OnePlus’s official store will get free OnePlus Buds Z2 up to Rs 1,200 off coupon on OnePlus Audio in RCC linked device.

The OnePlus 12R 5G comes in Iron Gray and Cool Blue colour variants.

The OnePlus 12R sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that is coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage space. It runs Android 14-based OxygenOS.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 12R 5G features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera with support for Electronic Image Stabilisation feature. Coming to the battery, the OnePlus 12R 5G has a 5,500mAh battery with support for a 100W SuperVOOC charger.