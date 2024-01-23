OnePlus 12 5G, OnePlus 12R 5G India launch: Months after teasing its OnePlus 12 series devices online, OnePlus today launched the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R smartphones in India today. Both these devices succeed last year’s OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus 11R 5G smartphones and they were unveiled in China in December 2023. Now, almost a month after showcasing the devices, the company is bringing these phones to India and to markets across the globe.

As they become available in India, take a peek at their detailed specifications and availability:

OnePlus 12 5G, OnePlus 12R 5G India price and availability

Coming to pricing, the OnePlus 12 5G costs Rs 64,999 for 12+256GB variant and Rs 69,999 for 16+512GB variant. Pre-orders for the device will begin on January 23 and the sale will begin on January 30.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R 5G costs Rs 34,999 for 8+128GB variant and Rs 45,999 for 16+256GB variant. It will be up for purchase on February 6.

OnePlus 12 5G specifications

The OnePlus 12 5G has been made using AG technology with a glass back. It comes in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black colour variants. The newly launched smartphone sports a 6.82-inch 3D AMOLED flexible curved screen ProXDR QHD+ display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels, aspect ratio of 19.9:9, peak brightness of 4,500 nits, dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset that is coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage space. It runs Android 14-based OxygenOS. Additionally, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Coming to the camera, the OnePlus 12 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 50MP primary lens with Sony’s LYT sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens with OmniVision OV64B and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with Sony’s IMX581 sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP lens with Sony’s IMX615 sensor. The phone is capable of capturing up to 8K video at 24fps. Additionally, it supports Dolby Vision HDR and has cameras powered by Hasselblad’s technology. It also has a bunch of camera features such as Nightscape, Dolby Vision, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode, Master Mode, Panorama, Tilt and Shift mode, Long Exposure, Dual-View Video, Retouch, Movie Mode, XPan Mode, Focus Peaking, Raw file, Raw Plus file, Filters, Super Stable, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Focus Lock, Time-lapse and Google Lens to name a few.

The phone is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with support for an 80W SuperVOOC charger and 50W AirVOOC charger.

OnePlus 12R 5G specifications

The OnePlus 12R, on the other hand, comes in Iron Gray and Cool Blue colour variants. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels, aspect ratio of 19.9:9, dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. This phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that is coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage space. It runs Android 14-based OxygenOS. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 12R 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back that includes a 50MP lens with a Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. The camera setup can capture up to 4K videos at up to 60fps rate. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera with support for Electronic Image Stabalisation feature.

On the battery front, the OnePlus 12R 5G has a 5,500mAh battery with support for a 100W SuperVOOC charger.