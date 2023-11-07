Here are Amazon Dhanteras Sale deals on smart fans

Amazon is continuing with its festival sale, which is now featuring deals for shoppers ahead of Dhanteras. During the festival, shoppers buy different sorts of products and a smart fan could be one of them. Although this is not the season for fans, it is wise to make your purchase in this off-season to get discounts and deals. If you are planning to buy smart fans for the upcoming summer season, Amazon has a range of deals on them. Smart fans let you control the power and the speed from the comfort of your bed or couch. In some cases, you can even set a schedule for when the fan will turn on and off. Here are some deals you can check out on Amazon right now.

Best Amazon deals on smart fans

One of the best brands for smart fans, Atomberg, offers some interesting features on its Studio Smart+ fan. It has a BLDC motor, which is 5-star rated for power efficiency and provides an air delivery of 224 CMM with 360 RPM while consuming 28W. The Atomberg Studio+ comes with an IR remote control, which lets you adjust the speed of the fan and activate features such as boost mode, timer, and sleep mode. It also has LED lights in the centre to elevate the decor of the room. The Studio Smart+ is available to buy at the price of Rs 5,480 instead of the listed price of Rs 8,490.

With a 1200mm blade that can give a maximum speed of 380RPM, the Luminous Audie Smart Fan comes with five settings. There is a SmartFan Intelligent Controller X1, which lets you adjust the speed and different modes of the fan. This smart fan works with Amazon Alexa, so you can control the fan using an Echo speaker, Fire TV, and the Alexa app on your smartphone. The Luminous Audie Smart Fan is currently selling at the price of Rs 3,533, as opposed to the price of Rs 5,299.

The Orient Electric Aeroslim Fan comes with a 1200mm BLDC motor, which saves 40 percent more energy than regular fans. The fan operates noiselessly and comes with short circuit protection with stable air delivery of 230V. The fan can be controlled using a remote and a mobile app. You can also control the smart fan using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The smart fan also comes with IoT-enabled lights that have built-in timers. The Orient Electric Aeroslim Fan is currently selling for Rs 10,149, instead of the listed price of Rs 11,720.