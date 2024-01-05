Amazon finds: Top deals on sandwich makers under Rs 2,000

I love using sandwich makers to create delicious, hot sandwiches in just a few minutes. They are incredibly convenient and easy to use, with a variety of options available depending on your needs. Some sandwich makers even come with interchangeable plates so you can make waffles, paninis, and more. Plus, they are a great way to use up leftovers and get creative with your sandwich fillings. If you cannot invest much time into making food and mostly prefer food that you can eat on the go, I would highly recommend investing in a sandwich maker for anyone who loves a good, hot sandwich.

Best Amazon deals on sandwich makers

This sandwich maker from Havells is perfect for people who have small kitchens. It uses food-grade non-stick coating plates along with cool touch handles. The heat-resistant bakelite body allows for heat to dissipate easily. The device also has a light indicator for power on and ready function. It measures 19×31.9×12.9 and weighs around 1.2 kilograms. The Havells Perfect Fill Plus is currently available for Rs 1,535 on Amazon.

The Lifelong sandwich griller uses non-stick plates to provide healthy low-fat sandwiches. It has a cool touch outer body with heat-resistant housing. The plate of the griller measures 20x70cm and comes with a hinged lock for better grilling of sandwiches. The sandwich griller measures 4.1x10x9.9 centimetres and weighs around 1.4 kilograms. It is available at the price of Rs 949 currently, instead of the listed price of Rs 1,300.

With a modern design, the Prestige sandwich maker uses durable die-cast aluminium grill plates in a heat-resistant bakelite body. The sandwich maker uses German Technology Greblon non-stick coating for oil-free toasting of bread for sandwiches. The sandwich maker comes with power indicators that tell you when the machine is turned on or off. The Prestige Sandwich Maker measures 31.1x51x12.4 centimetres and weighs around 1.32 kilograms. This sandwich maker is currently available for Rs 1,299 on Amazon.