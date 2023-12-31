Amazon finds: Top deals on immersion heating rods

Immersion rod water heaters are an incredibly convenient and cost-effective way to heat water. These devices consist of a long, cylindrical heating element that is immersed in water, causing it to heat up quickly. They are designed to be portable and easy to use, making them a popular choice for people who need hot water on the go. Immersion rod water heaters are a great option for camping trips, travel, and emergencies. They are also useful for people who live in areas with unreliable or no hot water supply. These devices are low maintenance and can last for years with proper care. In the wake of chilly winters in most parts of India, it will be convenient if you buy an immersion rod water heater. Here are some deals on Amazon that you can consider.

Best Amazon deals on immersion rod water heaters

Bajaj Immersion Rod Water Heater

This immersion rod water heater from Bajaj is made of copper with anti-corrosive nickel plating. It is a low-cost water heater that can be plugged into your regular power ports. The rod uses a 16A 3-pin plug to work. With approved quality from ISI, this immersion rod water heater offers safety to customers. The Bajaj Immersion Rod Water Heater is currently available for Rs 529, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 810.

Havells Waterproof Immersion Water Heater

The Havells water heater uses a cylindrical rod that forms the shape of a spring at one end to let you heat water quickly. This rod uses efficient heat transfer heating element and a nickel plating for corrosion resistance. The heating indicator on the heating rod shows status of power. This heater, too, has a 3-pin modeled plug. The Havells Waterproof Immersion Water Heater is currently available for Rs 774, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 990.

Crompton ACGIH-IHL 102 Immersion Water Heater

This water heater from Crompton is the most cost-effective one in the list. This water heater uses bakelite, which prevents you from overheating and accidental shocks. The total length of the rod is 18 inches. This water heater is currently available for the price of Rs 478, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 740.